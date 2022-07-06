Microsoft Canada recognizes Bulletproof as winner of the 2022 Security Impact Award

"We are incredibly humbled and excited this year to be bringing two additional Microsoft Canada Impact Awards home to New Brunswick," said Bulletproof CEO, Chris Johnston. "Five Canadian wins — and one global — in just four years is a pinch-me-I'm-dreaming kind of scenario. I'm in awe of our Bulletproof team daily and it's thrilling to see this kind of recognition for their collective efforts—especially throughout these last two years. No matter the obstacle, nothing stands in the way of exceptional work and commitment to our customers. Thank you—again—Microsoft Canada!"

The Microsoft Canada Security Impact Award recognizes a partner who is doing an exceptional job of providing customers with end-to-end security solutions based on Microsoft Security, Compliance, and Identity capabilities in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure Security.

"In November 2020, the City of Saint John was hit by a significant ransomware attack," said Stephanie Rackley-Roach, Chief Information Officer of the City of Saint John. "Rather than submitting to demands, we partnered with Bulletproof to rebuild critical systems and re-engineer the City's cybersecurity posture in a more resilient way with Microsoft Security solutions. Incredibly, we were able to bring critical services back online in an ambitious six-week timeline and the core network in just a few months. This would typically have taken years to plan and implement. Moving forward, Bulletproof and their Bulletproof 365 Enterprise managed security solution has increased the confidence in our cybersecurity posture."

The Marketing Campaign Excellence Impact Award, awarded for the first time ever this year, recognizes a partner who demonstrates outstanding creativity, agility, and impact in a marketing campaign featuring Microsoft technology or solutions.

Microsoft Canada presented these awards in 32 categories on July 5, 2022, as part of a lead-up to Microsoft's Inspire conference. Winners were selected based on the outstanding work the companies provided to their customers and community.

"We are pleased to recognize Bulletproof as this year's recipient of both the Security Impact Award and the Marketing Campaign Excellence Impact Award," said Suzanne Gagliese, Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Canada. "Our partners have demonstrated excellence in innovation and harnessed Microsoft's solutions to enable customers to achieve more. We take great pride in the diversity of our ecosystem and look forward to celebrating their outstanding achievements."

About Bulletproof, a GLI company:

Headquartered in Canada with offices across the United States and around the world, Bulletproof has two decades in the security business, protecting its clients' privacy and data. The company's footprint now includes users on six continents trusting Bulletproof to secure their identities, networks, data, and devices. Bulletproof's work in the security space has been recognized nationally and globally with Microsoft's global Security Partner of the Year in 2021 and five Microsoft Canada Impact Award wins from 2019 to present-day. Bulletproof is proud to be a long-standing Microsoft Gold Partner with twelve gold competencies, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and holder of the Microsoft Threat Protection Advanced Specialization.

