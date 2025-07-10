QUEBEC CITY, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Micrologic, a 100% Canadian-owned company who has built a sovereign cloud, is proud to announce that Gartner has recognized Micrologic as a Representative Vendor on the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Digital Sovereignty Solutions.

We believe that this acknowledgment underscores Micrologic's commitment to providing secure, true sovereign cloud solutions that meet the highest standards of data sovereignty. As digital sovereignty becomes increasingly critical for organizations in the current geopolitical context, Micrologic continues to lead the way in delivering trusted and compliant cloud services tailored to the unique needs of large public and private organizations in the country.

"As a leader in digital sovereignty solutions in Canada, we are excited to be acknowledged by Gartner. This recognition reflects our unwavering dedication to providing large public and private organizations with secure, sovereign cloud infrastructure that empowers them to innovate and grow with confidence. As the only Canadian provider in this category, we are proud to support the digital transformation of businesses across Canada while ensuring their data is subject exclusively to Canadian laws ‒ a major advantage in the face of growing threats of foreign interference", said Stephane Garneau, President & CEO of Micrologic.

Gartner, Market Guide for Digital Sovereignty Solutions, By Dennis Smith, Rene Buest, Alessandro Galimberti, 5 May 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Micrologic

Micrologic is a Canadian company that has been driving the digital transformation large private and public organizations for over 40 years. They have developed a Canadian sovereign cloud, which is powered by sustainable energy and is equipped with strict certifications. With a pan-Canadian expansion plan involving $150 million in investments, the company has increased its revenue tenfold over the past decade, generating over $1.5 billion in revenue. The company's president, Stéphane Garneau, has been recognized as CEO of the Year by Les Affaires and the Association québécoise des technologies, and was a finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

