Micrologic now qualified in Public Services and Procurement Canada's Software-as-a-Service catalogue

QUEBEC CITY, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Micrologic, a 100% Canadian-owned pioneer in cloud computing, is proud to announce its registration in Public Services and Procurement Canada's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) catalogue. This strategic qualification marks an important milestone for the company in the information technology sector, serving the Canadian government, which will now have access to the services of a Canadian sovereign cloud provider.

This registration allows Micrologic to meet the SaaS procurement needs of federal institutions by offering them backup as a service (BaaS), data archiving, and data protection against ransomware. These services meet the highest standards of excellence and compliance.

Accredited services include:

Cirrus BaaS Protect: which allows for data backup in a cloud-based or a hybrid solution;

Cirrus BaaS Cloud Replica: which allows for a second immutable copy for additional security;

Cirrus BaaS Cloud Archive: which allows for long-term archives at a very affordable cost;

Cirrus BaaS M365: for the backup of Microsoft M365 data.

"We are honoured to be included in Public Services and Procurement Canada's SaaS catalogue and excited to expand our collaboration with government institutions, particularly by providing them access to a Canadian sovereign cloud" said Stéphane Garneau, President of Micrologic. "This recognition demonstrates our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology solutions while supporting critical digital initiatives in Canada. It is also an important milestone in advancing our pan-Canadian growth plan that began last year."

This advancement strengthens Micrologic's position as a trusted partner of the Canadian government, while highlighting its recognized expertise in digital transformation and cloud services.

About Micrologic

Micrologic is a 100% Canadian-owned company that has been driving the digital transformation of businesses in the country for over 40 years. At the forefront of trends, Micrologic has developed a Canadian sovereign cloud, powered by sustainable energy and that has the strictest certifications on the planet. Driven by its desire to scale its IT services and globally recognized sovereign cloud, Micrologic launched a pan-Canadian expansion plan totaling $150 million in private and public investments. Over the past decade, the company has experienced a rapid growth in revenues, driven by a team of hundreds of experts.

About Public Services and Procurement Canada

PSPC, on behalf of the Government of Canada (GC), maintains a Software as a Service Supply Arrangement (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/app-acq/cral-sarc/amals-saassa/index-eng.html). This arrangement primarily targets, but is not necessarily limited to, software applications that support GC clients in their service delivery and administrative functions.

For more information: Mélanie DesRosiers, Communications Manager, [email protected], 514-317-1745, ext. 548