QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Micrologic, a Canadian company providing a sovereign, Canadian-operated cloud, has joined forces with Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, to offer the leading sovereign cloud data protection solution for Canadian organizations.

A sovereign offering subject exclusively to Canadian law

For more than 10 years, Micrologic has been a digital sovereignty pioneer in Canada, offering large public and private organizations the only Canadian sovereign cloud recognized by Gartner in the Operational Sovereignty category. Unlike U.S. hyperscalers subject to U.S. law, including the CLOUD Act and FISA, data entrusted to Micrologic remains exclusively under Canadian jurisdiction.

Micrologic's sovereign cloud solution, powered by Cohesity technology, enables Canadian businesses and public institutions to enhance their cyber resilience. The platform delivers fully sovereign backup and disaster recovery capabilities, complemented by an isolated recovery environment (IRE) -- all securely hosted within Canada's borders.

Cohesity's technology is all about cyber resilience

Cohesity is recognized worldwide for its data security platform, which protects, secures, and extracts value from data, helping the world's largest companies strengthen their cyber resilience.

"With this alliance, Canadian organizations no longer need to choose between security, performance, and sovereignty. We offer a comprehensive Canadian solution designed to meet the highest cyber resilience standards," said Stéphane Garneau, President and CEO at Micrologic.

With recovery times up to 10 times faster than other solutions, Cohesity enables companies to bounce back quickly after a cyberattack. Combined with Micrologic's sovereign, Canadian-operated cloud, this comprehensive offer, designed for regulated sectors and most sensitive data, is designed to protect, host, and recover data from Canadian infrastructure.

"Canadian organizations, including government agencies are looking for a sovereign cloud that allows them to keep their company's data in Canada while strengthening their resilience from cyber events," said Kit Beall, Chief Revenue Officer, Cohesity. "Through Cohesity's partnership with Micrologic, enterprises seeking to have their data remain exclusively under Canadian jurisdiction will benefit from our best-in-class capabilities to protect and gain insights from their data."

As digital sovereignty continues to gain momentum across federal and provincial governments in Canada, Micrologic is proud to make this announcement at a pivotal moment for the nation's technological landscape.

Micrologic previously announced its recent qualification for Public Services and Procurement Canada's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) catalogue, further reinforcing its commitment to supporting Canada's digital sovereignty objectives.

About Micrologic

Micrologic is a 100% Canadian-owned company that has been driving the digital transformation of businesses in the country for over 40 years. At the forefront of trends, Micrologic has developed the only Canadian sovereign cloud recognized by Gartner, which is powered by sustainable energy and that has the strictest certifications on the planet. Driven by its desire to scale its IT services and globally recognized sovereign cloud, Micrologic recently launched a pan-Canadian expansion plan totaling $150 million in private and public investments. Over the past decade, the company has experienced a rapid growth in revenues, driven by a team of hundreds of experts. In recognition of this distinctive and forward-thinking vision, its president, Mr. Stéphane Garneau, has been named CEO of the Year by the prestigious publication Les Affaires as well as by the Quebec Technology Association (AQT). He has also been named finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

