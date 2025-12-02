QUEBEC CITY and OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Micrologic, the builder of a 100% sovereign and Canadian-operated cloud, and Crypto4A Technologies Inc. (Crypto4A), a leader in quantum-safe cybersecurity, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to deliver a 100% Canadian, sovereign, and post-quantum-ready secrets management as a service solution.

This collaboration brings together Micrologic's sovereign cloud infrastructure and Crypto4A's newly launched QxVault™, the industry's first secrets management platform with a FIPS 140-3 Level 3 Hardware Security Module (HSM) built directly into the vault. Together, the companies are providing Canadian organizations with a secure, compliant, and sovereignty-preserving alternative for managing secrets, credentials, cryptographic keys, and machine identities.

A Partnership for Canadian Digital Sovereignty

Crypto4A's QxVault™ is built on a 100% Canadian-designed and manufactured HSM, ensuring tamper-proof, long-term protection of credentials, API keys, tokens, certificates, and other critical secrets. By bringing QxVault™ into Micrologic's sovereign cloud, the partnership enables enterprises, financial institutions, and government organizations to keep all secrets and cryptographic operations fully within Canadian jurisdiction, gain end-to-end control over the cryptographic supply chain, and reduce the operational and security risks associated with unmanaged or distributed secrets.

A Milestone for Canadian Data Security

This strategic partnership represents a major advancement in strengthening Canada's digital independence. For the first time, Canadian organizations can access a fully integrated secrets management platform that uses 100% Canadian-controlled cryptographic hardware, ensure full data resiliency and supply-chain transparency, and provides post-quantum readiness by design, not just as an afterthought.

"We are thrilled that two Canadian companies are joining forces to offer a sovereign alternative that meets the strict needs of large organizations seeking a sovereign option to protect their most critical data. With this partnership, we will bring the most advanced secret protection to Canadian organizations by combining our efforts with Crypto4A. This new offering will bring simplicity and cost efficiency to secret management, in the cloud and on premise," stated Stéphane Garneau, President & CEO of Micrologic.

"This partnership brings together two Canadian innovators with a shared mission: securing the nation's digital future. By combining Micrologic's sovereign cloud with our QxVault™ platform and quantum-safe HSM technology, Canadian organizations can now manage and protect their most sensitive secrets with complete confidence; free from foreign dependence, future-proofed for the quantum era, and backed by a fully sovereign cryptographic supply chain," comments Bruno Couillard, CEO and Co-Founder, Crypto4A.

About Micrologic

Micrologic is a Canadian company that has been driving the digital transformation of large private and public organizations for over 40 years. They have developed the only Canadian sovereign cloud recognized by Gartner, which is powered by sustainable energy and backed by strict certifications. With a pan-Canadian expansion plan involving $150 million in investments, the company has increased its revenue tenfold over the past decade, generating over $1.5 billion in revenue. The company's president, Stéphane Garneau, has been recognized as CEO of the Year by Les Affaires and the Association québécoise des technologies, and was a finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

About Crypto4A

Crypto4A is a Canadian cybersecurity company pioneering quantum-safe hardware security modules (HSMs) and infrastructure solutions designed to safeguard the digital world today and tomorrow. Trusted by enterprises, governments, and infrastructure providers across the globe, we specialize in crypto-agility, scalability, portability, and post-quantum cryptography.

SOURCE Micrologic

For more information: Mélanie DesRosiers, Communications Manager, Micrologic, [email protected], 514-317-1745, ext. 548; Meaghan Green, Director of Marketing, [email protected], 613-863-6012