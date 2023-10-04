When tested for treadwear on a diesel pickup truck, the Michelin Defender LTX Platinum tire lasted twice as long as the Defender LTX M/S. 1

The Michelin Defender LTX M/S2 tire outlasted three leading competitive tires by more than 40,000 km on a treadwear test, delivering two extra years of treadlife.2

LAVAL, QC, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - As the light truck market continues to evolve and luxury vehicles push the capabilities of what heavy duty trucks can offer, Michelin is launching the new Defender LTX M/S2 and Defender LTX Platinum tires to provide consumers reliable traction in demanding conditions.

MICHELIN Introduces two new Light Truck offers with the Defender LTX Ms2 and Defender LTX Platinum, continuing leadership in longevity and durability. (CNW Group/Michelin North America Inc.)

"Light truck consumers have new demands and desires for their vehicles compared to previous generations, and Michelin is answering the call by upgrading the LTX tire line," said Debora Junca, senior brand director for Michelin North America, Inc. "Creating new products like the Defender LTX Platinum and Defender LTX M/S2 tires delivers on our promise of longevity without compromise by being the leader in mileage. When a consumer sees the LTX name, they can trust in the performance over the life of the tire."

Continuing the LTX legacy as one of the premier light truck tires in the market, the Defender LTX M/S2 tire uses the updated Evertread 2.0 compound to provide the best treadwear performance with excellent wet and snow grip throughout the life of the tire. Showcasing a 115,000 km warranty for Euro-Metric sizes and an 80,000 km warranty for LT-Metric, the Defender LTX M/S2 tire will have 53 sizes providing coverage on all 2013 or newer pickups and traditional SUVs.

Meeting the needs of the growing heavy-duty and luxury pickup truck market, the new Defender LTX Platinum tire will offer six 20" rim sizes with cutting-edge aesthetics and dramatically better treadlife than its competitive set. Featuring a 115,000 km warranty, the all-new tread pattern and compound of the Defender LTX Platinum – derived from Michelin heavy truck technology – delivers outstanding wet and snow grip throughout the life of the tire.

Ensuring the tradition of comfort for Michelin LTX tires, both the Defender LTX M/S2 and Defender LTX Platinum tires are designed for smooth, even wear, so the last mile is as comfortably quiet as the first mile. Sizes for both tires will launch in stages over the next several months.

To find out which sizes are available today, please visit michelin.ca.

About Michelin North America , Inc.

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is working with tires, around tires and beyond tires to enable Motion for Life. Dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility and sustainability, Michelin designs and distributes the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its customers' needs. Michelin provides digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences. Bringing its expertise to new markets, the company is investing in high-technology materials, 3D printing and hydrogen, to serve a wide variety of industries — from aerospace to biotech. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Michelin North America, Inc. has approximately 23,000 employees and operates 34 production facilities in the United States and Canada. (michelinman.com)

1 Based on a treadwear test using tires in size LT275/65R20 on 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD diesels where the MICHELIN® Defender® LTX® Platinum showed an estimated life (based on calculating the most-worn groove average of a rotated set) of 126,300 km versus the MICHELIN® Defender® LTX® M/S at 58,500 km. Actual on-road results may vary.



2 Based on U.S. Department of Transportation Average Annual Miles per driver (13,500 miles) and Desrosiers Automotive Consultants estimate of annual average kilometers driven in Canada (23,000 km), and on a treadwear test using tires in size 275/55R20 on 2020 Ford F150s where the MICHELIN® Defender® LTX® M/S 2 tire showed an estimated life (based on calculating the most-worn groove of a rotated set) of 152,500 km versus the Bridgestone® Alenza AS Ultra at 72,500 km and the Continental® TerrainContact™ H/T at 105,500 km and the Pirelli® Scorpion™ All Season Plus 3 at 97,900 km. Actual on-road results may vary.

