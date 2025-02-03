MICHELIN LAUNCHES E.PRIMACY ALL-SEASON TIRE TO CONTINUE EFFICIENCY LEADERSHIP

The Michelin e.Primacy All-Season tire delivers up to 21,000 more kilometers than two leading competitors. 1

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Michelin, a pioneer in efficiency, today announced the launch of the new e.Primacy All-Season tire to meet the evolving demands of drivers who prioritize efficiency.

The Michelin e.Primacy All-Season tire (CNW Group/Michelin North America Inc.)

"As the market continues to change with the development of more hybrids and EVs, Michelin continues to be an industry leader for confident and lasting performance," said Omer Waysman, vice president of marketing for Michelin North America, Inc.'s business-to-consumer products. "When fuel efficiency and extended range matter, consumers can trust the e.Primacy All-Season tire to take them further on every journey."

As a trusted original equipment tire line, the Michelin e.Primacy All-Season tire is up to 25 per cent more efficient than two leading competitor products, providing up to 32 more kilometers of battery range and saving you a tank of gas annually.2 3 By using the GreenPower Compound, the tire is designed to help reduce energy consumption during everyday use and delivers long-lasting mileage.

The e.Primacy All-Season tire endured extensive testing and development; even when tested on an EV, the Michelin e.Primacy All-Season tire is expected to last up to 21,000 kilometers longer than two leading competitors, potentially adding an extra year of driving.4

Whether it's an ICE, Hybrid or EV, Michelin innovations provide a refined driving experience for all drivers by delivering a comfortable and quiet ride.

Consumers can enjoy the benefits of two different Michelin innovations within the e.Primacy All-Season tire. Cushion Guard, which is built with a soft, cushioning layer of rubber between the tread and the steel belts to help absorb road impacts and imperfections for a smooth and luxurious ride.

Intentionally quiet, the e.Primacy All-Season tire also includes Piano Acoustic Technology, a tread pattern intelligently optimized to help reduce noise for a quiet drive throughout the life of the tire.

To find out which sizes are available today, please visit michelin.ca.

About Michelin North America, Inc.

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is working with tires, around tires and beyond tires to enable Motion for Life. Dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility and sustainability, Michelin designs and distributes the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its customers' needs.

Michelin provides digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences. Bringing its expertise to new markets, the company is investing in high-technology materials, 3D printing and hydrogen, to serve a wide variety of industries — from aerospace to biotech. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Michelin North America has approximately 22,500 employees and operates 34 production facilities in the United States and Canada. (michelinman.com).



1 Based on Federal Highway Administration Average Annual Miles of 13,476 miles per driver (published in 2022) and a treadwear test using tires in size 235/40R19 on 2024 Tesla Model 3, the Michelin e.Primacy All Season tire showed an estimated life (based on calculating the most-worn groove of a rotated set) of 45,764 miles (73,650KM) versus the Bridgestone Turanza™ EV tire at 30,244 miles (48,673KM) and the Continental ProContact RX tire at 32,438 miles (52,204KM). Actual on-road results may vary with driving style, temperature, driver selected vehicle settings, and road conditions.

2 Based on internal test results on ISO 28580 Rolling Resistance Test which included tires in dimension 235/40R19 96W, comparing Michelin e•Primacy All Season tire (6.46kg/ton) versus Continental ProContact RX T0 tire (7.24kg/ton) and Bridgestone Turanza™ EV tire (8.75kg/ton). Actual on-road results may vary with driving style, temperature, driver selected vehicle settings, and road conditions. Additional calculations were conducted on the USTR 781 test data to compute the effect the rolling resistance figures would have on vehicle range for 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD BEV and a 2024 BMW M3 gas vehicle. Calculations result in a fuel consumption reduction of up to 3.1% for a 2024 BMW M3 or equivalent gain of up to 8.9% in battery range for a 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD.

3 Based on 2022 Federal Highway Administration Report citing an Average Annual Miles per driver of 13,476 miles.

4 Based on Federal Highway Administration Average Annual Miles of 13,476 miles (21,687KM) per driver (published in 2022) and a treadwear test using tires in size 235/40R19 on 2024 Tesla Model 3, the Michelin e.Primacy All Season tire showed an estimated life (based on calculating the most-worn groove of a rotated set) of 45,764 miles (73,650KM) versus the Bridgestone Turanza™ EV tire at 30,244 miles (48,673KM) and the Continental ProContact RX tire at 32,438 miles (52,204KM). Actual on-road results may vary with driving style, temperature, driver selected vehicle settings, and road conditions.

