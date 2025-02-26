Michael Bennett and Lou Sassano of SYSPRO Recognized as 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs

Prestigious recognition awarded to Bennet the third consecutive year and to Sassano for the second year running

TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- SYSPRO, a leading global ERP software provider for the manufacturing and distribution industries, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Michael Bennett, Global Channel Executive at SYSPRO, and Lou Sassano, Vice President of Channels at SYSPRO Americas, to the prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. The list recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

Prestigious recognition awarded to Bennet the third consecutive year and to Sassano for the second year running

Bennett is responsible for the development and execution of SYSPRO's global channel strategy. He has worked in the channel for 20 years and has held senior roles at companies such as Crayon, Liquid Telecom Group and Microsoft. He has an impressive track record in translating corporate vision and strategy into policies, procedures, and tangible results.

Sassano oversees all channel activities for the United States and Canada. With three decades of channel experience, he has previously served as Global Head of Channels for Tata Consultancy Services and as Director of Global Business Partners for IBM. Sassano's deep knowledge of Channel economics helps SYSPRO Partners build stronger, more profitable, and ultimately more valuable businesses.

"SYSPRO is committed to the success of our ecosystem of customers and channel partners," said Scott Hebert, Chief Revenue Officer, SYSPRO Americas. "Michael and Lou are the channel's biggest champions within SYSPRO, and our joint success alongside our partners owes much to their work in continuously improving our program."

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

"This year's honorees exemplify dedication, innovation, and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They've set a high bar in the channel, and we're thrilled to recognize their standout achievements."

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists has continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 customers in over 60 countries across six continents – SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted digitalization partner.

SOURCE SYSPRO Americas

Erin Schlee, Sr. Manager, Customer Marketing & Communications, SYSPRO Americas, [email protected], (714) 437-1000