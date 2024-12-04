New plant in Mexico, expansion and office in the US

SHERBROOKE, QC, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Mi Integration announces the construction of a new plant in Mexico, the expansion of its first Mexican plant and the opening of a business development and representation office in Detroit, Michigan, to enhance the growth of its activities and better meet the needs of its customers in the North American automotive industry.

Mi Integration accelerates its growth (CNW Group/Mi Integration)

Mi Integration achieved sales growth of 53% since 2021. For 40 years, the company has designed and manufactured thermoplastic moulds and parts, mainly for sealing systems, and a range of components for many vehicles manufactured and sold by leading carmakers in North America.

"This move goes far beyond a simple expansion," says Vincent Houle, President of Mi Integration. "This is a transformative phase where we're focusing on investing in our team, in innovation and in strong partnerships, while staying true to our entrepreneurial spirit. We're not just expanding our facilities; we're creating an infrastructure that puts people and excellence at the heart of our growth. By leveraging state-of-the-art equipment, manufacturing processes that exceed industry standards, and strategic proximity to our customers, we're proving ourselves to be a key partner that can respond quickly and efficiently to customers' needs while also providing support for their ambitious projects."

New plant in Mexico

The new Saltillo plant will begin operating in March 2025 and serve as a plastics and composites production centre. Boasting an initial surface area of 54,000 square feet, the facility will be equipped with 15 injection moulding machines, ranging from 200 to 1,500 tonnes, with advanced bi-injection, overmoulding and assembly capabilities. In this first phase, the plant will create about 50 jobs. The project's second phase, scheduled to be completed in the next two years, will double the size of the plant to meet growing demand and could generate up to 150 additional jobs, while optimizing logistics costs thanks to its proximity to major automotive assemblers.

San Luis Potosí expansion

Thanks to this 25,000 square foot expansion, the existing Mexican plant in San Luis Potosí will be fitted with 10 new injection moulding machines dedicated to bi-material parts, a sector for which Mi Integration's expertise is renowned. This investment will boost production capacity while upholding the company's high quality and innovation standards.

Technical and commercial support office

To foster closer relationships with leading US automotive manufacturers, Mi Integration has also opened a technical support and business development office in Detroit, Michigan. Since this office opened, it has played a key role in developing bespoke solutions that meet the needs of corporate customers and comply with high industry standards. By fostering strong, transparent relationships, Mi Integration has positioned itself as a trusted partner that can anticipate and better meet the requirements of major automotive assemblers.

About Mi Integration

Since Mi Integration was founded in 1984 in Sherbrooke, it has become a dynamic presence in the automotive manufacturing industry thanks to its technical expertise, its commitment to innovation and its ability to anticipate its customers' needs. With over 330 employees in Canada, the United States and Mexico, the company continues to showcase Quebec ingenuity on the international stage by delivering innovative, precise and sustainable solutions.

