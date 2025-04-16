SHERBROOKE, QC, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - As the Canadian automotive sector navigates increasing economic uncertainty, Mi Integration is stepping up with bold resolve and a clear vision: to lead through innovation, secure Canadian jobs, and build a stronger, self-reliant automotive supply chain.

Amid ongoing global market volatility, Mi Integration is not stepping back. It's moving ahead with a forward-thinking strategy centered on innovation, strategic growth, and the transformative potential of critical minerals and advanced manufacturing technologies. Positioned for its next phase of development, the company is set to expand its role as a high-value Tier 2 partner, applying Tier 1-level expertise to deliver integrated, performance-optimized solutions to leading suppliers and OEMs.

"We're not just weathering this storm—we're building the ship to sail through it," said Vincent Houle, CEO of Mi Integration. "We see this moment as a catalyst to evolve, diversify, and lead with purpose."

This vision caught the attention of Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, who recently visited Mi Integration's Sherbrooke headquarters. Impressed by the company's innovation and strategic direction, the Minister highlighted Mi Integration's upcoming technology investment as a "perfect match" for the proposed $2 billion automotive fund, a national initiative introduced by Prime Minister Mark Carney to future-proof Canada's auto industry. The fund is expected to come into effect under the next phase of Canada's automotive competitiveness strategy.

Mi Integration's upcoming project is rooted in high-impact innovation, utilizing critical resources to develop next-generation solutions for the automotive sector. Beyond its industrial value, this investment reflects a strong commitment to sustainability through an environmentally conscious technology that reduces emissions, cuts waste and promotes recyclability.

"At Mi, we think like a Tier 1, act with agility, and deliver with precision," added Vincent Houle. "We are injecting innovative solutions into tomorrow's challenges."

About Mi Integration

With over 40 years of experience, Mi Integration is a Tier 1.5 injection molder delivering complex thermoplastic solutions through advanced manufacturing cells and innovation-driven design. The company partners with Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs to accelerate time-to-market, improve performance, and optimize costs across the automotive value chain.

