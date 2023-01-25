TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) and Metro Ontario Pharmacies Limited (Metro Ontario) are pleased to announce the launch of PrescribeIT®, Infoway's national e-prescribing service, in its 76 pharmacies operating in Ontario under the Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners by the end of April 2023.

PrescribeIT® enables prescribers to send prescriptions and renewals electronically to a patient's pharmacy of choice, resulting in more efficient patient care and improved communication between clinicians.

"We are very excited about this agreement with Infoway to make PrescribeIT® available in our 76 Ontario pharmacies," said Lyman Kwok, Vice President, Pharmacy Operations, Metro Ontario. "Our customers will benefit from the convenience of PrescribeIT®, and PrescribeIT® will streamline the workflow of our pharmacists, giving them more time to spend on patient care while improving their communication with our customers' prescribers."

"We are thrilled that our new partnership with Metro Ontario will enable thousands of its customers and pharmacists in Ontario to experience the many benefits of e-prescribing," said Jamie Bruce, Executive Vice President, Infoway. "We congratulate Metro Ontario for its foresight and we look forward to a long and rewarding relationship."

PrescribeIT® is now live in 688 communities Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba and Prince Edward Island, and Infoway is working with other provinces and territories to develop rollout plans. More than 10,000 prescribers and 6,000 pharmacy sites are enrolled in the service. See the interactive locator map.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of $18 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. Its purpose is to nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to more than 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

About Canada Health Infoway

At Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) we believe a more connected and collaborative system is a healthier system, and we work with governments, health care organizations, clinicians and patients to make health care more digital. We're working to ensure that everyone is able to access their personal health information, book appointments, get prescriptions, view lab test results and access other health services, online. We're working with our partners to transform the health system because we know that digital in health can be as transformative as digital has been in other aspects of our lives. We're an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit us online at www.infoway-inforoute.ca.

About PrescribeIT ®

Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT®. PrescribeIT® will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. PrescribeIT® will protect Canadians' personal health information from being sold or used for commercial activities. Visit www.PrescribeIT.ca.

