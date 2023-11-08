Modernization of METRO's distribution network in Quebec and Ontario

MONTREAL, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, METRO Inc. ("METRO") (TSX: MRU) opens its new automated distribution centre for fresh and frozen products in Terrebonne. This new, modern infrastructure is the result of a substantial investment program, valued at nearly 1 billion dollars, aimed at modernizing METRO's distribution network in Quebec and Ontario to meet the expectations of its customers even better, and its merchant and pharmacist owners, now and in the future.

The inauguration of this new centre marks a significant milestone for METRO and reaffirms the prominent economic role that the company plays in Quebec, especially through the investment of over $420 million in its Quebec distribution network and the tens of thousands of jobs it provides across the province.

"Our new automated distribution centre in Terrebonne represents the future of METRO's fresh and frozen product distribution in Quebec," said Eric La Flèche, President and Chief Executive Officer of METRO Inc. "It will strengthen our market position, generate new opportunities for our company and employees, and enable us to remain competitive while pursuing our growth."

With a total surface area of over 600,000 square feet, the equivalent of more than 10 football fields, the nine-storey high building houses two distinct temperature-controlled zones for some 7,000 fresh and frozen products.

"Our new automated distribution centre will help improve the quality of service and products sent to grocery stores, thanks to greater order accuracy and reduced handling time, as well as improving the resilience of our supply chain," stated Caroline Larocque, Vice President Logistics and Distribution, Quebec. "We are now even better equipped to provide the right product, at the right time, to the right store, and to do so efficiently." The centre will thus promote a better customer experience by offering even more products and variety.

Several specialized Quebec companies have contributed to this ambitious project, including general contractor Divco, Aubin Pélissier for the refrigeration system, and GKC Architectes as principal consultant. In terms of automation, the centre uses technology from Witron, a German Company and an international leader in automation in the food distribution sector, with whom METRO already works in Ontario. The automated system will deliver efficiency gains that will translate into better service to some 700 food stores served by the centre.

In addition to offering a modern working environment, in the distribution centre and in the offices, teams will work in a state-of-the-art centre where safety is top priority, and where the facilities and environment are pleasant. Employees will be able to enjoy a cafeteria with meals cooked on site, a fitness room and a daycare centre that will open its doors in 2024.

With annual sales of more than $19 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 95,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of 975 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, and 645 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

