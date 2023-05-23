Highlights

A major step in the global digital strategy of the company and each of its banners to better understand consumers' needs and provide them with even more personalized offers.

Customers of Metro, Jean Coutu, Super C, Brunet and Première Moisson stores will be able to save on everyday essentials.

Moi will allow consumers to benefit from the strength of METRO's food and pharmacy networks in Quebec , where over 97% of Quebec households already shop during the year.

New loyalty partnership with Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) kicks off with the launch of the no annual fee moi RBC Visa credit card, delivering more everyday value to consumers.

MONTREAL, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - METRO Inc. will officially launch the Moi rewards program on May 25 in its Metro, Super C, Brunet and Première Moisson banners in Quebec and all Jean Coutu stores in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick. More personalized, and more generous, Moi, an evolution of the metro&moi program, will allow consumers to earn points in close to 900 stores and redeem them instantly at the checkout to save more on their everyday essentials.

"The launch of Moi marks a major milestone in the company's overall digital strategy as for the first time, customers will be able to take full advantage of the complementary nature of our food and pharmacy networks. We are thus uniting the voices of five major retailers where 97% of Quebec households shop during the year. Together, these five banners form the largest network of food and pharmacy in Quebec." said Alain Tadros, Vice President, Marketing, METRO.

Earning and redeeming points more easily and rapidly

It will now be easier for customers to earn and redeem points to save on groceries, beauty products, and health products. Points will be earned for every dollar spent at Metro, Jean Coutu, Brunet and Première Moisson. In addition, personalized offers, additional points in flyers and stores, special prizes for members and exclusive contests in the five participating banners will allow customers to accumulate points more rapidly.

Starting May 25, the new no annual fee moi RBC Visa credit card will be available. Cardholders will earn double the Moi points earned on eligible purchases at participating stores in our Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick networks as well as on purchases in everyday spending categories such as dining, gas and EV charging when they pay with their credit card. They will also earn 1X the Moi points everywhere else and access exclusive savings and offers from Avion Rewards' extensive network of merchant partners, including Petro-Canada and RONA, Lowe's and Réno-Dépôt. The Moi points will be fully redeemable at Metro, Jean Coutu, Super C, Brunet and Première Moisson, allowing customers to save on their everyday essentials. For complete details and more information on the moi RBC Visa credit card, visit rbc.com/visamoi beginning May 25.

The program now makes it easier for the customer to reward itself at the time of its choice, by instantly redeeming points at the cash register when the balance reaches 500 points. There is no longer a need to wait for a reward certificate to save.

The Moi program is an evolution of metro&moi launched in 2010. It builds on the solid expertise developed by the Metro team over the past 12 years. The metro&moi program is recognized as one of the 10 best rewards programs in Canada and #1 in personalization according to a study conducted by Léger Marketing. It was developed based on analysis to ensure that it meets and exceeds consumers' expectations.

The Jean Coutu network has withdrawn from the AIR MILES program to join the Moi coalition. The Moi program will be offered in Jean Coutu stores in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick.

Enrolling in the program

Enrolling in the program is quick and easy by visiting the moiprogram.ca website or downloading the applications to access the digital Moi card and get personalized offers from each banner. metro&me members automatically benefit from the additional advantages offered in participating banners.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of more than $19 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 95,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of 975 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, and 645 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

About Moi

Officially launched on May 25, 2023, the Moi rewards program includes Metro, Super C, Brunet and Première Moisson banners in Quebec and all Jean Coutu stores in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick. It is offered in nearly 900 stores in Quebec. It allows consumers to easily accumulate points that can be redeemed for everyday essentials. Consumers can also earn points on all their purchases when they pay with the no annual fee moi RBC Visa credit card. Moi is a trademark of METRO. For more information, visit moiprogram.ca.

