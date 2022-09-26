METRO INC. - Dividend Notice

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - METRO INC. declares a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per common share, which is the same amount as the quarterly dividend declared for the previous quarter. This dividend is payable on November 8, 2022 to shareholders of record as at October 21, 2022.

With annual sales of $18 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to more than 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

