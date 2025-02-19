MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - METRO Inc. (TSX: MRU) announced today the appointment of Nicolas Amyot as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective April 18, 2025, at which time he will succeed François Thibault, whose retirement was announced on October 21, 2024.

Nicolas is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Business Valuator. He has nearly 30 years of experience in finance, the last 20 of which were spent at a large Canadian manufacturing company with global operations. As Vice President, Finance and the leader responsible for all of the company's financial activities for the past 11 years, Nicolas has demonstrated his ability to support large companies in achieving their results.

"I would like to thank François once again for his close collaboration and his great contribution to our success. I am very pleased to welcome Nicolas to the executive team and we look forward to benefiting from his solid experience and proven leadership to support our growth," said Eric La Flèche, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Nicolas will join METRO on March 17, 2025 as Executive Vice President, Finance and will work closely with François, who will remain in his position as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer until April 17, 2025, to ensure a smooth transition.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of more than $21 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of some 980 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca and follow the latest news on LinkedIn.

