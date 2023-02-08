MONTREAL, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Sensitive to the catastrophe that has struck the populations of Turkey and Syria, METRO is launching a vast fundraising campaign to support the Canadian Red Cross in its humanitarian aid efforts to the affected populations. Starting today, METRO will call on the generosity of customers in its Metro, Super C and Adonis stores in Quebec, as well as Jean Coutu and Brunet affiliated stores, to collect cash donations. For the launch of this campaign, METRO is also making a donation of $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross.

All money raised will be donated to the Red Cross Earthquake in Türkiye & Syria Appeal to support emergency relief, recovery efforts and resilience building activities in the affected areas.

