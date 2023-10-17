MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - METRO INC. ("METRO") (TSX: MRU) announced today that it has served a Statement of Defence and Crossclaim in the bread price-fixing class action in Ontario in which it claims damages from George Weston Limited, Loblaw Companies Limited, and Weston Foods (Canada) Inc. for falsely implicating METRO in a bread price-fixing conspiracy in which METRO had no involvement.

