MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of METRO INC. held on January 24, 2023, METRO INC. is announcing the voting results obtained at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the election of its directors.

The 12 nominees proposed by management were elected as directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the following 12 individuals was elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

NAME OF NOMINEE VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % Lori-Ann Beausoleil 177,049,738 93.19 % 12,945,020 6.81 % Maryse Bertrand 186,643,422 98.24 % 3,351,336 1.76 % Pierre Boivin 186,986,282 98.42 % 3,008,476 1.58 % François J. Coutu 188,990,351 99.47 % 1,004,407 0.53 % Michel Coutu 188,995,478 99.47 % 999,280 0.53 % Stephanie Coyles 188,167,971 99.04 % 1,826,787 0.96 % Russell Goodman 184,751,179 97.24 % 5,243,579 2.76 % Marc Guay 187,793,696 98.84 % 2,201,062 1.16 % Christian W.E. Haub 186,470,552 98.15 % 3,524,206 1.85 % Eric R. La Flèche 189,014,146 99.48 % 980,612 0.52 % Christine Magee 187,064,345 98.46 % 2,930,413 1.54 % Brian McManus 187,687,421 98.79 % 2,307,337 1.21 %

The Corporation congratulates the directors for their election.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of $18 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to more than 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

