Métis National Council Board of Governors Unanimously Votes to Support Métis Nation British Columbia in Negotiations with Canada on Self-Government

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Métis National Council (MNC), which advocates on behalf of four democratically elected Métis Governments: Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, Métis Nation Alberta, Métis Nation Ontario, and Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC), has unanimously voted to support MNBC in its negotiations with Canada on self-government.

In 2019, Canada signed Métis Government Recognition and Self-Government Agreements with the MNA, MN-S and MNO that recognize these Métis governments as the representatives of the "Métis Nation within Alberta", the "Métis people of Saskatchewan" and the "Métis communities represented by the MNO" respectively.

"MNC, through our Board of Governors, supports MNBC in their ongoing negotiations with Canada to reach a Métis Government Recognition and Self-Government Agreements or another type of constructive arrangement," says Cassidy Caron, MNC President. "I have received a clear mandate from the Board of Governors to continue advocating for Canada to recognize and implement the commitments made in the Canada-Métis Nation Accord owing to MNBC, including those related to Métis self-government."

The MNC and its Governing Members recognize that the MNBC is the democratic government of the Métis Nation in British Columbia, and, in this role, MNBC registers, identifies and represents Métis Nation citizens living in British Columbia who are Métis rights-holders, and is mandated to advance their inherent right to self-government over their internal affairs.

To date, the Government of Canada has yet to enter into a Métis Government Recognition and Self-Government Agreement or another type of constructive arrangement with the MNBC to recognize its self-government consistent with the commitments in the Canada-Métis Nation Accord as well as advancing the overall nation-to-nation, government-to-government relationships between Canada and the Métis Nation.

"We welcome the support from our Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and on the National level for our work towards a self-government agreement with Canada," says Lissa Smith, MNBC President-Elect. "We are calling upon the Prime Minister and relevant Ministers to come forward with a constructive agreement that recognizes MNBC as the true democratic body for Métis people in BC."

Since 1983, the Métis National Council has represented the Métis Nation at the national and international levels. Today, it is mandated by four democratically elected governments that represent the Métis Nation within Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia. These Métis Governments include the Métis Nation of Ontario, the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, Métis Nation of Alberta and Métis Nation British Columbia. The MNC is committed to accountability and transparency as well as supporting its Governing Members in their ongoing journeys to advancing Métis rights and exercising the Métis Nation's inherent right to self-determination and self-government in their respective jurisdictions. Cassidy Caron is the President of the Métis National Council.

