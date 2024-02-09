Métis Nation within Alberta Applauds Supreme Court Ruling on Bill C-92

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Supreme Court of Canada released its decision today on the Government of Québec's challenge to Bill C-92: An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families. Today, the Supreme Court upheld the legislation. The Act affirms that, "The inherent right of self-government recognized and affirmed by section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982 includes jurisdiction in relation to child and family services, including legislative authority in relation to those services and authority to administer and enforce laws made under that legislative authority." The Otipemisiwak Métis Government of the Métis Nation within Alberta is happy with the Supreme Court's ruling.

"We are extremely pleased that the Supreme Court of Canada was unanimous in upholding this forward looking, innovative and reconciliation-based piece of legislation," says Otipemisiwak Métis Government President, Andrea Sandmaier. While child and family services usually fall under provincial jurisdiction, Bill C-92 affirms that our inherent right to self-government includes the power to make our own laws to protect our children, youth, and families."

Bill C-92 was passed into law in June of 2019. The Québec Court of Appeal ruled parts of the legislation unconstitutional in February of 2022.

"While this is a step in the right direction, much work remains ahead for our government, specifically for our families, youth and children. With the status of Bill C-92 now known, I look forward to the hard work of crafting and administering laws that will look after the most important asset the Métis have, our children," says Secretary of Child and Family Services, Brooke Bramfield.

Currently, Bill C-53: An Act to Recognize Certain Métis Governments in Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta is before Parliament, which is premised on the same affirmation of rights as the Act that the Supreme Court of Canada upheld today. The judgement sends the strong message that this rights recognition approach is the way forward.

"I want to applaud the current federal government in advancing the Act with the Métis Nation and other Indigenous peoples. Today's decision confirms this type of collaboration with us is the way forward in advancing reconciliation. We look forward to implementing this Act as well as seeing Bill C-53 also become law soon," concludes President Sandmaier.

SOURCE Metis Nation of Alberta

For further information: Media contact: Kenny Trenton, Press Secretary, [email protected]