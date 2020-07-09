Métis Nation Second World War Hero Honoured in Victoria

VICTORIA, BC, July 9, 2020 /CNW/ - On July 9, 2020, WWII Métis Veteran George Henry Young received thanks from the Métis Nation, a $20,000 Recognition Payment and an apology from Canada in Victoria, BC. The Recognition Payment is part of the Métis Veterans Legacy Program established in partnership with the Trudeau government to commemorate forgotten Métis soldiers. Veteran Young is the 24th WWII Métis Veteran to receive a Recognition Payment as part of the Legacy Program.

WWII Métis Veteran George Henry Young and MNBC President Clara Morin Dal Col (CNW Group/Métis National Council)

Métis Nation Minister responsible for Veterans David Chartrand was prevented from presenting the Recognition Payment in person, however Métis Nation British Columbia President Clara Morin Dal Col visited Veteran Young in Victoria, BC and presented the apology, Recognition Payment, a handcrafted traditional Metis beaded broach along with the Nation's ceremonial Metis Sash to Veteran Young. "It is a true privilege to honour Métis Veteran George Henry Young and to acknowledge his service to all Canadians. Our debt to Veterans like George will never end. We will remain vigilant in our efforts to ensure all our WWII Metis Veterans receive the recognition they so rightly deserve," stated President Clara Morin Dal Col.

On September 10, 2019, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veteran Affairs Canada issued an apology for the injustices Métis Veterans faced upon returning home to Canada. The Métis Nation and Canada committed to Recognition Payments being issued to every surviving WWII Métis Veteran to further reconciliation and acknowledge the negligent treatment by Canada that affected the Métis Community.

"I thank Minister Lawrence MacAulay for Canada's apology to our Métis Veterans and the legacy left for future generations. Canada has shown great leadership taking action to correct the wrongs done to our Métis Nation Veterans who joined Canada's call to arms only to be met with broken promises upon their return. After three quarters of a century of inaction by other Governments, and years negotiating acknowledgement and compensation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Government is the first to honour their promise. Finally, Canada fully recognizes our Métis Veterans' sacrifices and takes a historic step towards reconciliation", stated MNC Vice-President David Chartrand, Minister responsible for Veterans.

George Henry Young is originally from St. Marks, a Métis community near Portage La Prairie, Manitoba. He was enlisted in the RCAF in WWII and was awarded the France-Germany Star and the Canadian Volunteer Service Medal and Clasp.

Following the war, he worked for the Canadian Wheat Board before retiring to Victoria, BC with his wife Gladys who died in 2005. Mr. Young's father was W. Ross Young who served in WWI and his grandfather was George Henry Young who served in the Boer War.

The MNC represents the Métis Nation in Canada at the national and international levels. The Métis Nation's homeland includes the 3 Prairie Provinces and extends into the contiguous parts of British Columbia, Ontario, the Northwest Territories and the United States. There are approximately 400,000 Métis Nation citizens in Canada, roughly a quarter of all Aboriginal peoples in the country.

