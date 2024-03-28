Métis Nation of Alberta Statement on the Federal Court Decisions on Canada-Métis Nation of Alberta Self-Government Recognition and Implementation Agreement

EDMONTON, AB, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Federal Court released two decisions on legal challenges made by the Metis Settlements General Council and a group called the "Fort McKay Métis Nation Association" against the Canada-Métis Nation of Alberta Self-Government Recognition and Implementation Agreement that was signed between the Métis Nation of Alberta ("MNA") and the Government of Canada ("Canada") in February 2023 (the "2023 MNA Self-Government Agreement").

In these decisions, the Federal Court upheld the validity of the vast majority of the contents of the Agreement as negotiated between the MNA and Canada with only minor exceptions. While the Federal Court granted the applications for judicial review, the MNA emphasizes the following to its 65,000+ registered Citizens and the Métis communities it represents:

The 2023 MNA Self-Government Agreement that was signed between the MNA and Canada remains in place and in effect. The Federal Court refused the requests from the Métis Settlements General Council and the "Fort McKay Métis Nation Association" to cancel the 2023 MNA Self-Government Agreement. The Federal Court has only set aside Chapter 6 and the definition of "Métis Nation within Alberta " in the 2023 MNA Self-Government Agreement, and referred these elements back to the Minister for reconsideration.

The MNA is currently reviewing the decision in greater detail and will be determining next steps, with a focus on continued collaboration with our partner Canada, where our Nation will remain focused on the significant successes achieved in the advancement of reconciliation, including in the 2023 Agreement that was primarily upheld by the Federal Court.

As noted above, the remainder of terms within the 2023 MNA Self-Government Agreement continue to be in effect—as a legally binding agreement—between the Government of Canada and the MNA. The agreement also provides that amendments can be made based on the mutual consent of the MNA and Canada in order to address the Federal Court's decision.

The Otipemisiwak Métis Government is committed to working with our partner the Government of Canada in reaching potential amendment(s) that satisfy the direction of the Federal Court and which will advance self-government and self-determination for the Métis Nation within Alberta without further delay.

In the Fall of 2022, MNA citizens ratified the Otipemisiwak Métis Government Constitution in the largest ratification vote every undertaken by an Indigenous nation in Canada. The MNA/Otipemisiwak Métis Government continues to move forward on the implementation of its self-government based on the mandate it receives from its over 65,000 registered citizens and the Métis communities it represents throughout the province.

"Our over 65,000 citizens and our communities will continue to move forward on our vision for self-government that we have been advancing over 200 years. Reconciliation is hard work and today's decisions only strengthen our resolve to fully implement our nation-to-nation, government-to-government relationship with Canada," said MNA President Andrea Sandmaier.

Canada & Métis Nation Of Alberta Sign Updated Métis Self-Government Agreement, 2023: https://albertametis.com/news/mna-and-canada-sign-self-government-recognition-and-implementation-agreement/

Metis Settlements General Council v. Canada (Crown-Indigenous Relations): Federal Court Decision: https://decisions.fct-cf.gc.ca/fc-cf/decisions/en/item/525306/index.do

