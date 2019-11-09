Métis Nation Honours Second World War Veteran in Port Hope
Nov 09, 2019, 17:16 ET
OTTAWA, Nov. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Métis National Council Minister of Veterans Affairs and National Spokesperson David Chartrand honoured a Métis veteran of the Second World War at a ceremony in Port Hope, Ontario today. Joseph Willmer Gagnon enlisted on April 26, 1941 and was assigned to the Canadian Forestry Corps of the Canadian Army as a truck driver. He spent most of his wartime overseas time in Holland. His father, Henry Holenger Gagnon, had fought in the Canadian armed forces during the First World War at Vimy Ridge and Passchaendaele in 1917.
Minister Chartrand presented Mr. Gagnon with a cheque for $20,000 under the terms of the $30 million Canada-Métis Nation Métis Veterans Recognition Payment Agreement.
"Today's ceremony marks another important recognition of these Métis heroes whose contributions were long overlooked," said Minister Chartrand. "We will remember all of them."
The MNC represents the Métis Nation in Canada at the national and international levels. The Métis Nation's homeland includes the 3 Prairie Provinces and extends into the contiguous parts of British Columbia, Ontario, the Northwest Territories and the United States. There are approximately 400,000 Métis Nation citizens in Canada, roughly a quarter of all Aboriginal peoples in the country.
SOURCE Métis National Council
For further information: Ke Ning, Métis National Council, c: (613) 297-5193, e: ken@metisnation.ca
Share this article