Métis Nation Honours Second World War Veteran in Port Hope

Minister Chartrand presented Mr. Gagnon with a cheque for $20,000 under the terms of the $30 million Canada-Métis Nation Métis Veterans Recognition Payment Agreement.

"Today's ceremony marks another important recognition of these Métis heroes whose contributions were long overlooked," said Minister Chartrand. "We will remember all of them."

The MNC represents the Métis Nation in Canada at the national and international levels. The Métis Nation's homeland includes the 3 Prairie Provinces and extends into the contiguous parts of British Columbia, Ontario, the Northwest Territories and the United States. There are approximately 400,000 Métis Nation citizens in Canada, roughly a quarter of all Aboriginal peoples in the country.

SOURCE Métis National Council

For further information: Ke Ning, Métis National Council, c: (613) 297-5193, e: ken@metisnation.ca

Related Links

www.metisnation.ca

