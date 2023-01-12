OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The overrepresentation of Indigenous people in the justice system is a serious and complex issue rooted in systemic racism and the legacy of colonialism. The Government of Canada is committed to advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and to developing, in consultation and collaboration with Indigenous partners, provinces, and territories, an Indigenous Justice Strategy that is informed by the lived experiences of First Nations, Inuit and Métis.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Honourable Greg Fergus, Parliamentary Secretary for the Prime Minister and Parliamentary Secretary for the President of the Treasury Board, and President Cassidy Caron of the Métis National Council announced funding to support Métis-led engagement that will inform the development of an Indigenous Justice Strategy to address systemic discrimination and the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in Canada's justice system.

The Métis National Council, the Métis Nation of Ontario, the Métis Nation of Alberta, the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan, the Métis Nation of British Columbia, and Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak will collaborate to identify legislative, program, and policy initiatives needed to address the overrepresentation of Métis people and systemic discrimination in the Canadian justice system.

Justice Canada is providing $1.5 million over three years in total funding to the Métis National Council, the Métis Nation of Ontario, the Métis Nation of Alberta, the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan, the Métis Nation of British Columbia, and Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak through the Indigenous Justice Program for this important work.

Addressing systemic racism in the criminal justice system is part of the Government of Canada's commitments outlined in the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, and would also respond to some of the 62 Calls fo Change—Weaving Mishkotahâ—from Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak's report on Métis Perspectives of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and LGBTQ2S+ People. Today's announcement also supports Canada's efforts to advance reconciliation in Canada and respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's (TRC) Calls to Action.

Quotes

"The overrepresentation of Métis people in the justice system is a serious and complex issue rooted in systemic racism and the legacy of colonialism. The Indigenous Justice Strategy is an important part of a larger effort to ensure our self-determination and the dignity, survival and wellbeing of the Métis Nation. Today's announcement confirms that our unique Métis experiences, perspectives, and systems will drive both the development of the Strategy and the transformational reform of the criminal justice system needed to address the overrepresentation of Métis people and systemic discrimination in the Canadian justice system."

President Cassidy Caron

Métis National Council



"Indigenous people are alarmingly overrepresented in Canada's criminal justice system. By providing support for Métis-led engagement on the development of an Indigenous Justice Strategy, we are helping bring systemic change to address this unacceptable reality. This investment will support our efforts to address systemic discrimination against Indigenous peoples, and improve access to justice and fairness in our criminal justice system."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada



Quick Facts

Budget 2021 provided $11 million over three years in funding to support engagement with First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities and organizations on the development of legislation and initiatives that address systemic barriers in the justice system, including collaboration on an Indigenous Justice Strategy. Funding to support Métis-led engagement on the Indigenous Justice Strategy is part of this investment.

over three years in funding to support engagement with First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities and organizations on the development of legislation and initiatives that address systemic barriers in the justice system, including collaboration on an Indigenous Justice Strategy. Funding to support Métis-led engagement on the Indigenous Justice Strategy is part of this investment. From December 13, 2021 to January 24, 2022 , Justice Canada held a call for proposals to support Indigenous peoples and eligible organizations to undertake Indigenous-led engagement to gather input, ideas and proposals to inform the development of a future Indigenous Justice Strategy.

to , held a call for proposals to support Indigenous peoples and eligible organizations to undertake Indigenous-led engagement to gather input, ideas and proposals to inform the development of a future Indigenous Justice Strategy. The development of an Indigenous Justice Strategy has the potential to respond to the TRC's Calls to Action and the National Inquiry into MMIWG's Calls for Justice that call for federal measures to improve access to justice, and address systemic racism and the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in the justice system.

