Métis Citizens elect new president in first election for new Otipemisiwak Métis Government

21 Sep, 2023, 19:51 ET
EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Citizens of the Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) have concluded voting in their first election for the Otipemisiwak Métis Government. This election marks the formal transition of MNA to the Otipemisiwak Métis Government.
In a province-wide election held from September 13-19, 2023, which included mail-in, online, and in-person voting, a total of 8,167 ballots were cast and accepted. This figure does not include ballots that were spoiled or rejected. These results are preliminary, with official results awaiting a single district recount.
The Otipemisiwak Métis Government Constitution establishes a Citizens Council consisting of a President, Women's Representative, and Youth Representative (each elected province wide) and 22 District Representatives (each elected by the MNA Citizens in their respective districts). The province-wide vote saw all of these positions filled.
The results of the election are:
President:
Andrea Sandmaier – 5693 votes
Joseph Pimlott – 2131 votes
Andrea Sandmaier is hereby declared elected as the first President of the Otipemisiwak Métis Government.
Citizens' Representative in Calgary Nose Hill Métis District 5
Nelson Anthony Lussier – 273 votes
Lisa Hunt – 243 votes
Karen Acuna – 219 votes
Citizens' Representative in Calgary Elbow Métis District 6
Jason Chernow – 205 votes
Rhonda Germaine Baglot – 173 votes
Randall Fedderson – 80 votes
Citizens' Representative in Jasper House Métis District 7
Kaila Mitchell – 92 votes
Terry Rudyk – 34 votes
Citizens' Representative in Lac Ste. Anne Métis District 8
Lisa Wolfe – 232 votes
Mike Hanly – 168 votes
Wendy Snow – 175 votes
Citizens' Representative in St. Albert Métis District 11
Alfred L'Hirondelle – 356 votes
Gwenn Thiele – 316 votes
Luc Gauthier – 146 votes
Citizens' Representatives in St. Paul-Cold Lake Métis District 12
Karen Collins – 300 votes
Tanya Shaw – 235 votes
District Captain in St. Paul-Cold Lake Métis District 12
Bernie Poitras – 271 Votes
Tanya Fayant – 251 votes
Citizens' Representative in Peace River Métis District 14
Barry Dibb – 163 votes
Carol Ridsdale – 152 votes
Roechelle Gaudet – 47 votes
Citizens' Representative in Fort Vermilion Métis District 15.
Bobbi Paul-Alook – 116 votes
Odell Flett – 50 votes
Loretta Ann Calliou – 36 votes
Citizens' Representative in Fort McMurray Métis District 17
Brooke Bramfield – 114 votes
Michael Durocher – 82 votes
Citizens' Representative in Lac La Biche Métis District 19
Jason Ekeberg – 165 votes
Jerry Ladouceur – 36 votes
Dwayne Roth – 34 votes
District Captain in Athabasca Landing Métis District 20
The results of this race were too close to call and are undergoing an automatic recount.
Citizens' Representative in Lesser Slave Lake Métis District 21.
Grant Lacombe – 178 votes
Bev New – 97 votes
The following individuals were acclaimed:
Tai Amy Grauman, Women's Representative
Rebecca Lavallee, Youth Representative
Darryl W. Campbell, Citizens' Representative, District 1 Foothills
Catherine Schnell, Citizens' Representative, District 2 Medicine Hat
Joe Chodzicki, Citizens' Representative District 3 Red Deer
Lisa Schmidt, Citizens' Representative, District 4 Rocky View
Carmen Lasante, District Captain, District 6 Calgary Elbow
Sarah Wolfe, Citizens' Representative, District 9 Fort Edmonton
Aura Leddy, Citizens' Representative, District 10 Edmonton Whitemud
Shannon Dunfield, Citizens' Representative, District 13 Grande Prairie
Judy Ann Cardinal, Citizens' Representative, District 16 Fort Chipewyan
Valerie Quintal, Citizens' Representative, District 18 Conklin
Joseph Noel Tremblay, Citizens' Representative, District 20 Athabasca Landing
Nancy Margaret Cardinal, Citizens' Representative, District 22 Wabasca-Desmarais
Regan Auger, District Captain, District 22 Wabasca-Desmarais
Quotes:
"This election marked an important next step in the journey to Métis self-government in Alberta. With this election concluded, the Métis Nation of Alberta has now become the Otipemisiwak Métis Government. That is an incredible achievement," said Del Graff, Chief Electoral Officer.
About Del Graff:
For more than a decade, Del Graff served as the Child and Youth Advocate, an Independent Officer of the Alberta Legislature, where he represented the rights, interests, and viewpoints of vulnerable young people across Alberta. Prior to becoming the Child and Youth Advocate, Mr. Graff worked in the field of addictions and child and family development for 30 years. Mr. Graff is a Citizen of the Métis Nation of Alberta.
