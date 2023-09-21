Métis Citizens elect new president in first election for new Otipemisiwak Métis Government

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Citizens of the Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) have concluded voting in their first election for the Otipemisiwak Métis Government. This election marks the formal transition of MNA to the Otipemisiwak Métis Government.

In a province-wide election held from September 13-19, 2023, which included mail-in, online, and in-person voting, a total of 8,167 ballots were cast and accepted. This figure does not include ballots that were spoiled or rejected. These results are preliminary, with official results awaiting a single district recount.

The Otipemisiwak Métis Government Constitution establishes a Citizens Council consisting of a President, Women's Representative, and Youth Representative (each elected province wide) and 22 District Representatives (each elected by the MNA Citizens in their respective districts). The province-wide vote saw all of these positions filled.

The results of the election are:

President:

Andrea Sandmaier – 5693 votes

Joseph Pimlott – 2131 votes

Andrea Sandmaier is hereby declared elected as the first President of the Otipemisiwak Métis Government.

Citizens' Representative in Calgary Nose Hill Métis District 5

Nelson Anthony Lussier – 273 votes

Lisa Hunt – 243 votes

Karen Acuna – 219 votes

Citizens' Representative in Calgary Elbow Métis District 6

Jason Chernow – 205 votes

Rhonda Germaine Baglot – 173 votes

Randall Fedderson – 80 votes

Citizens' Representative in Jasper House Métis District 7

Kaila Mitchell – 92 votes

Terry Rudyk – 34 votes

Citizens' Representative in Lac Ste. Anne Métis District 8

Lisa Wolfe – 232 votes

Mike Hanly – 168 votes

Wendy Snow – 175 votes

Citizens' Representative in St. Albert Métis District 11

Alfred L'Hirondelle – 356 votes

Gwenn Thiele – 316 votes

Luc Gauthier – 146 votes

Citizens' Representatives in St. Paul-Cold Lake Métis District 12

Karen Collins – 300 votes

Tanya Shaw – 235 votes

District Captain in St. Paul-Cold Lake Métis District 12

Bernie Poitras – 271 Votes

Tanya Fayant – 251 votes

Citizens' Representative in Peace River Métis District 14

Barry Dibb – 163 votes

Carol Ridsdale – 152 votes

Roechelle Gaudet – 47 votes

Citizens' Representative in Fort Vermilion Métis District 15.

Bobbi Paul-Alook – 116 votes

Odell Flett – 50 votes

Loretta Ann Calliou – 36 votes

Citizens' Representative in Fort McMurray Métis District 17

Brooke Bramfield – 114 votes

Michael Durocher – 82 votes

Citizens' Representative in Lac La Biche Métis District 19

Jason Ekeberg – 165 votes

Jerry Ladouceur – 36 votes

Dwayne Roth – 34 votes

District Captain in Athabasca Landing Métis District 20

The results of this race were too close to call and are undergoing an automatic recount.

Citizens' Representative in Lesser Slave Lake Métis District 21.

Grant Lacombe – 178 votes

Bev New – 97 votes

The following individuals were acclaimed:

Tai Amy Grauman, Women's Representative

Rebecca Lavallee, Youth Representative

Darryl W. Campbell, Citizens' Representative, District 1 Foothills

Catherine Schnell, Citizens' Representative, District 2 Medicine Hat

Joe Chodzicki, Citizens' Representative District 3 Red Deer

Lisa Schmidt, Citizens' Representative, District 4 Rocky View

Carmen Lasante, District Captain, District 6 Calgary Elbow

Sarah Wolfe, Citizens' Representative, District 9 Fort Edmonton

Aura Leddy, Citizens' Representative, District 10 Edmonton Whitemud

Shannon Dunfield, Citizens' Representative, District 13 Grande Prairie

Judy Ann Cardinal, Citizens' Representative, District 16 Fort Chipewyan

Valerie Quintal, Citizens' Representative, District 18 Conklin

Joseph Noel Tremblay, Citizens' Representative, District 20 Athabasca Landing

Nancy Margaret Cardinal, Citizens' Representative, District 22 Wabasca-Desmarais

Regan Auger, District Captain, District 22 Wabasca-Desmarais

Quotes:

"This election marked an important next step in the journey to Métis self-government in Alberta. With this election concluded, the Métis Nation of Alberta has now become the Otipemisiwak Métis Government. That is an incredible achievement," said Del Graff, Chief Electoral Officer.

About Del Graff:

For more than a decade, Del Graff served as the Child and Youth Advocate, an Independent Officer of the Alberta Legislature, where he represented the rights, interests, and viewpoints of vulnerable young people across Alberta. Prior to becoming the Child and Youth Advocate, Mr. Graff worked in the field of addictions and child and family development for 30 years. Mr. Graff is a Citizen of the Métis Nation of Alberta.

