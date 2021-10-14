This metabolic optimization exploits the cell recycling process, called "autophagy". It would have a positive double effect! Autophagy in CD4 cells provides amino acids, including glutamine, to fuel the mitochondria, which serves as a cell's energy powerhouse. This energy is then used to secrete the protein interleukin-21 (IL-21), which plays a key role in the defense against HIV-1.

Researchers have shown in a previous study that IL-21 can "retrain" the immune system of HIV patients. In fact, the protein optimizes the energy supply of CD8 immune cells and, by the same token, their defense system.

A promising way forward

"It is important that a single treatment act positively on the entire immune system, not just on a subpopulation of cells. Since these cells help each other and communicate with each other, the beneficial effect of autophagy on different cell populations supports the importance of this pathway from a therapeutic point of view," said Professor van Grevenynghe.

"Our results corroborate and consolidate the therapeutic utility of autophagy in HIV-1 and potentially in other viral infections. This molecular mechanism has the potential to orchestrate an effective antiviral response by providing various energetic substances to fuel the mitochondrial metabolism," reports Hamza Loucif.

The majority of people infected with HIV-1 must take daily antiretroviral treatments, which do not completely restore the proper functioning of their immune system. Acting on the metabolic pathway could eventually provide natural protection against the virus.

About the study

The article "Autophagy-dependent glutaminolysis drives superior IL21 production in HIV-1-specific CD4 T cells", by Hamza Loucif, Xavier Dagenais-Lussier, Daina Avizonis, Luc Choinière, Cherifa Beji, Léna Cassin, Jean-Pierre Routy, Jörg H. Fritz, David Olagnier, and Julien van Grevenynghe, was published on October 6, 2021 in the journal Autophagy. Professor van Grevenynghe underlines the contribution of the Fondation Armand-Frappier to this research, in particular for the purchase of the Agilent Seahorse XFe96 Analyzer platform, which allows the analysis of the metabolic flux of living cells in real time. The study also received financial support from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) and the Fonds de recherche du Québec - Santé (FRQS).

About INRS

INRS is a university dedicated exclusively to graduate level research and training. Since its creation in 1969, INRS has played an active role in Québec's economic, social, and cultural development and is ranked first for research intensity in Québec and in Canada. INRS is made up of four interdisciplinary research and training centres in Québec City, Montréal, Laval, and Varennes, with expertise in strategic sectors: Eau Terre Environnement, Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications, Urbanisation Culture Société, and Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie. The INRS community includes more than 1,500 students, postdoctoral fellows, faculty members, and staff.

Twitter

Facebook

SOURCE Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS)

For further information: Source: Audrey-Maude Vézina, Service des communications de l'INRS, 418 254-2156, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.inrs.ca/

