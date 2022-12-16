OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - On December 1, the Government of Canada began accepting applications for the new, interim Canada Dental Benefit. We are pleased to announce that today, the Canada Dental Benefit reached an important milestone: we have now helped approximately 100,000 children get brighter smiles and healthier teeth.

This benefit provides parents and guardians of eligible children under the age of 12—without private dental insurance—the financial support they need to help their children get dental care. This is the first step in improving access to dental care services for those who need it most, while we continue to work on a comprehensive, long-term Canada-wide dental care program.

Access to dental care is a crucial part of the health and well-being of Canadians. Children in need can't afford to wait—and they shouldn't have to. The Government of Canada has estimated that the Canada Dental Benefit could help as many as 500,000 eligible children access the oral health care they need. Dental care for those who need it most is now accessible for a whole generation of children in Canada who will enjoy the health benefits for many years to come.

