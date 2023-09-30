OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a time to reflect. But it is also a day to take action. In ways both big and small, Canadians are making reconciliation a part of their daily lives. They are more open to different perspectives, to developing a better understanding of our history with Indigenous peoples, and to acknowledging the pain caused by decades of abuse, neglect and racism.

What can we do on this day to make a difference?

Listen to the Survivors who have carried the weight of their collective experiences for so many years.

Honour the memory of the children who died at residential schools, alone and scared.

Believe the stories of Indigenous peoples, who are sharing their experience of trauma and healing.

Learn from the mistakes of the past, and build relationships based on respect and understanding between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.

Together, we all have a responsibility to bridge gaps in knowledge, to unite people through our stories, both the good and the bad. It is our collective responsibility to carry these stories forward—stories of pain and disappointment, stories of joy and courage. Together, we can move forward with awareness and hope. Our voices have power, and I believe that power can change the world.

On this day and every day, let us commit to action that will further our collective journey of reconciliation.

Mary Simon

