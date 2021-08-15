OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - I am pleased to extend my greetings to those who, from coast to coast to coast and around the world, are celebrating National Acadian Day.

On this day of celebration, let us take time to learn more about the inspiring history of Acadia, which is filled with stories of courage, resilience and solidarity. This enduring collective heritage that we celebrate today is a testament to the remarkable perseverance of entire generations of Acadians in overcoming adversity.

Their unwavering determination has fostered the development of a rich and dynamic culture that continues to stand out within the larger Canadian family. The Acadian people have every reason to be proud of their distinct identity and to celebrate it enthusiastically today, in all its diversity.

I look forward to meeting with Acadian communities soon.

Until then, I wish everyone a great celebration!

Mary Simon

Governor General of Canada

