OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - As human beings, we are heirs to the most magnificent fortune ever received: the Earth.

Humanity has flourished because of our use of resources. But many of those resources are finite, and we must all do our part to strive for sustainability. As the Earth's stewards, it is our first duty to preserve its delicate ecosystems, and ensure that our prosperity does not come at the cost of a withered environment. We must listen to the warning signs and act now, before it is too late to do so.

We must make the health of our Earth a priority, for the sake of every generation to come. Because our planet's security is our security. On this Earth Day, I invite all Canadians to reflect on the ways they can help protect the planet we all call home.

Mary Simon

