OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - I have the privilege of being in the city of Wageningen today to commemorate the liberation of the Netherlands during the Second World War.

Here, in the place where peace was finally achieved after five years of Nazi occupation, I will pay tribute to all those who fought to secure freedom in the Netherlands. Let this important moment in Canadian and European history serve as a reminder of the lives lost and forever changed in the pursuit of liberty.

Today, the bond between our nations continues to thrive, rooted in the deep gratitude expressed by the Dutch people and revived annually in the Netherland's gift of tulips—a lasting symbol of our friendship.

As commander-in-chief of Canada, I encourage all Canadians to reflect on the values that we hold dear and the sacrifices made by all those who answered the call of duty.

Mary Simon

