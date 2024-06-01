OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2024 /CNW/ - As we celebrate Pride Month, we come together to honour the resilient, vibrant and diverse identities of the 2SLGBTQI+ community. Pride Month is also a time to reflect on the progress we have made towards equality, to recognize the challenges that remain, and to reaffirm our commitment to fostering a society where everyone is free to be their authentic selves.

Pride Month also serves as a reminder of the importance of respect and inclusivity in all aspects of our lives. Everyone in Canada, no matter their identity, no matter who they love, are deserving of safe spaces where understanding and respect can flourish. It is never okay to target someone for who they are. Yet, we know that 2SLGBTQI+ individuals are disproportionally attacked, both online and offline. We cannot stay silent on this issue. More and more, Canadians are beginning to take notice. More and more, people are starting to speak up and speak out, declaring that the community is not alone—we can all be allies.

During Pride Month and throughout the year, let us amplify 2SLGBTQI+ voices and elevate their stories by building bridges and engaging in meaningful dialogue. I hope we can stand together to help create a country where every Canadian is valued, respected and heard, online and offline. Together, we can build a more accepting and compassionate world.

Happy Pride Month!

Mary Simon

