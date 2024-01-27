OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - On International Holocaust Remembrance Day we remember the victims of the Holocaust and of the campaign of anti-Semitism and racist doctrines that were at the root of this horrific period in the world's history.

As we remember the atrocities committed during this time, let us reaffirm our collective responsibility to actively promote tolerance, understanding, respect and acceptance. Let us also reaffirm our national commitment to combating anti-Semitism, as well as hate, discrimination and violence of every kind.

The recent and rapid rise of anti-Semitism in communities across Canada and around the world is concerning. No one should be targeted, harassed or abused because of who they are or what they believe. When we see hate rising in Canada—in all its forms and iterations—we cannot be silent.

I encourage all of us to work together to build an equal society that values diversity, fosters inclusivity and celebrates the contributions of every Canadian. A country where we are all free to be who we are.

Mary Simon

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]