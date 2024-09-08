OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - On this Firefighters' National Memorial Day, we reflect on the selfless courage of those firefighters who died carrying out their duties.

Whether battling the worst wildfires in our history or responding to emergencies within urban or rural settings, firefighters epitomize bravery and self-sacrifice.

They brave unimaginable situations to keep our communities and our environments safe. And even after they return home, many suffer from physical or mental wounds.

Last month, I visited the Wolfville Fire Hall in Nova Scotia, where I thanked firefighters for their efforts during the recent flash flooding. Whenever I spend time with firefighters, I am struck by their humility, given the weight of their responsibility, and by how wholeheartedly firefighter families support each other.

On behalf of all Canadians, I thank all firefighters for answering the call to service.

To families who have lost a loved one in the line of duty: we will honour their memory with you. Their courage will continue to inspire us.

Mary Simon

