OTTAWA, ON, July 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Happy Canada Day! There is so much to be proud of in this country.

I have seen Canadians acting with kindness and compassion. I have seen examples of Canadian ingenuity, bravery, innovation and success. And I have seen our commitment to creating a better world by building bridges of understanding. I applaud every action taken by Canadians in the past year to create paths to unity through respect. This fills me with hope for the future.

Our country is shaped by many different points of view. I encourage Canadians to embrace and celebrate all our voices and all our stories. Lead with empathy, curiosity and dialogue. Advance reconciliation at every opportunity—incorporate it into your work, your school and your lives. This is a lifelong journey, and one that is a shared responsibility. Together, we can shape an inclusive Canada.

Once again, to Canadians from coast to coast to coast: Happy Canada Day.

Mary Simon

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]