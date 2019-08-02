Message from the Governor General Following the Passing of Her Honour the Honourable Jocelyne Roy Vienneau, Lieutenant Governor of New Brunswick

OTTAWA, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The country loses an exceptional woman following the death of Her Honour the Honourable Jocelyne Roy Vienneau.

Dedicating most of her career to the promotion of research and innovation, Ms. Roy Vienneau was a true pioneer in many respects. In addition to being the first Acadian woman to become Lieutenant Governor of New Brunswick, in 2014, she was the first woman to hold a secular position as Vice-Chancellor of a Université de Moncton campus, the first woman to head a Francophone community college in New Brunswick and one of the first women to graduate from the Université de Moncton's Faculty of Engineering.

I first met Ms. Roy Vienneau and her husband in November 2017, during my first official visit to New Brunswick as Governor General. I will remember her as a great woman who was full of life and warmth and profoundly dedicated to her country.

On behalf of all Canadians, I offer my deepest condolences to her loved ones and to New Brunswickers.

