Message from the Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada on the death of Captain Jennifer Casey

OTTAWA, May 17, 2020 /CNW/ - We are devastated at the loss of Captain Jennifer Casey, public affairs officer with the Snowbirds air demonstration team.

In recent weeks, the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds undertook Operation INSPIRATION, to pay tribute to all those working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. During a difficult time for our country, they were a source of hope, travelling across Canada away from their families, for us. Tonight, as this tight knit group mourns the loss of one of their own, we grieve with them, as one family.

On behalf of all Canadians, I offer my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Captain Casey. I would also like to extend my best wishes to the pilot injured in the crash for a speedy recovery.

To the Royal Canadian Air Force, the military Public Affairs Branch, and the entire Canadian Armed Forces community, Canada stands with you today and in the days to come. You are in our hearts.

Julie Payette

