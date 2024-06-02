OTTAWA, ON, June 2, 2024 /CNW/ - As commander-in-chief, I am grateful for the dedication and courage of our Canadian Armed Forces' members. This year, we are also marking several milestones, including the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy and the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force. These occasions are opportunities to celebrate the service of Canadians throughout history and to remember their sacrifice.

I have seen first-hand the strength, professionalism and adaptability of our Canadian Armed Forces. Every day, Canadians benefit from their diverse set of talents and skills, and from their leadership across a variety of missions, ranging from international operations, to the defence of North America, to emergency response to national disasters.

These members come from every corner of Canada. They represent many different backgrounds, cultures and experiences. Despite their differences, they are united in their commitment to service, strive for excellence in everything they do and show great resilience. Whether they are employed here at home or around the world, they are steadfast in fostering collaboration and innovation.

On behalf of all Canadians, I thank every member for their unwavering commitment to the Canadian Armed Forces and to our country.

Mary Simon

