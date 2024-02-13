OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Today and every day, Canada's hard-working farmers put fresh, nutritious food on our tables, and consistently deliver the very best agricultural products, all while caring for our planet.

As a farmer myself, I know that farming is a passion that goes far beyond just a job, and I want to make sure our farmers can succeed for generations to come. That's why we're investing in programs and initiatives that support innovation, greater efficiency, and trade.

We've launched programs and supported research that will help farmers make their operations more sustainable and keep them on the cutting-edge with new technologies. We've built a network of 14 living labs across Canada to bring farmers and scientists together to develop new solutions and build climate resilience. Over the next five years, the new Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership will deliver $3.5 billion in federal-provincial-territorial investments to make the sector more resilient, drive economic growth and support farmers' livelihoods.

International trade is vitally important to keeping our farm businesses strong and competitive. When I was first named Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food in 2015, our agricultural exports were at $56 billion. Today, we've increased that number to almost $100 billion. I want to help the entire sector capture new market opportunities, and maintain our global reputation as a trusted and reliable supplier. At the same time, I will always stand up for and defend Canada's supply management system and the hardworking dairy, poultry and egg producers and processors, and the rural communities across this great country that it supports.

From the fields to the barns to the greenhouses, thank you to all of Canada's farmers. You have ambitious plans for the future, and I want to help you get there.

Let's celebrate Canada's Agriculture Day!

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

