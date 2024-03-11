Merch Madness! Jollibee Brings the Joy Beyond Chicken with the Launch of its New Jolly Merch Shop and Limited-Edition Clothing Collection

Jollibee enthusiasts can shop for hoodies, sweatpants, beanies, and more in this first-ever collection.

WEST COVINA, Calif., March 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- Jollibee, the beloved global restaurant sensation renowned for its mouth-watering Jolly Crispy Chicken, crispy and juicy Chicken Sandwiches, and delicious Peach Mango Pie dessert, announces the launch of its first-ever merchandise website – aptly named the Jolly Merch Shop (https://merchshop.jollibeefoods.com/) – inviting its fans in both the U.S. and Canada to show off their Jollibee love in style. The new site features an array of exclusive streetwear apparel and accessories, including t-shirts, sweatshirts and sweatpants, bucket hats, beanies, tote bags, and other cool and collectible #JollySwag. In addition to classic pieces that will be available year-round, the site also features limited-edition items that are only available while supplies last. The Jolly Merch Shop is a celebration of what Jollibee is all about, and what the brand's fans love the most – spreading joy and connecting people from all walks of life. Jollibee lovers won't want to miss the chance to represent this iconic brand, bringing Jollibee's joy beyond the dining table and into everyday fashion.

Jollibee Brings the Joy Beyond Chicken with the Launch of its New Jolly Merch Shop and Limited-Edition Clothing Collection. Jollibee Brings the Joy Beyond Chicken with the Launch of its New Jolly Merch Shop and Limited-Edition Clothing Collection. Jollibee Brings the Joy Beyond Chicken with the Launch of its New Jolly Merch Shop and Limited-Edition Clothing Collection

"This collection not only captures the fun spirit of our unique brand, but it also gives our devoted fans a chance to immerse themselves even more in the Jollibee culture—from head to toe," said Luis Velasco, Senior Vice President and Marketing Head at Jollibee North America. "Whether you are going out on the town or simply relaxing at home with friends and family, we are thrilled to offer our fans this stylish, creative extension of the Jollibee brand."

The new collection is jam-packed with items in Jollibee's signature red hue with shipping available within the U.S. and Canada, only. The Jolly Merch Shop's stand-out pieces include:

Classic Red Hoodie : It's a classic for a reason.

It's a classic for a reason. Jolly Sweat Set: Grey outfits have never looked this good.

Grey outfits have never looked good. Classic Red Beanie: A cozy companion that goes with your hoodie.

A cozy companion that goes with your hoodie. Black Baseball Cap: The perfect go-to accessory for your day.

The perfect go-to accessory for your day. Red Bucket Hat: If you like buckets of Jolly Crispy Chicken, you'll love this hat!

If you like buckets of Jolly Crispy Chicken, you'll love this hat! Jolly Waves Tote Bag: To carry your favorite Jollibee items or just about anything else.

To carry your favorite Jollibee items or just about anything else. Jollibee T-Shirts: Available in three colors, with or without pockets, fit for anyone.

Jollibee is elevating the joy even further with its ready-to-gift packaging on every order at the Jolly Merch Shop. The new Jollibee goodies will come wrapped in colorful paper, packaged in a sleek box, with stickers of Jollibee favorites, and vouchers that can be used to order online, topped off with a thank you card to all the loyal Jollibee fans that order from this collection to spread more joy.

This new online collection is just the beginning of the Jolly Merch Shop. As Jollibee continues to take North America by storm, be sure to follow along at @jollibeecan on Facebook, @jollibeecanada on Instagram and @jollibeecanada on TikTok to get updates on new merch collection expansions, upcoming store openings, and other exciting announcements and events soon.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. Its mission is to serve great-tasting food and bring the joy of eating to everyone through its 18 brands with over 6,800 stores across 34 countries including the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

The Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); four franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand. JFC also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

The Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 92% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. The Jollibee Group has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Recently, the Jollibee Group has signed an agreement to establish a joint venture company that will own and operate Tiong Bahru Bakery and Common Man Coffee Roasters in the Philippines.

The Jollibee Group has launched its global sustainability agenda dubbed Joy for Tomorrow, which aims to strengthen the company's commitment to sustainable business practices. The agenda centers on the key pillars of Food, People, and Planet, and consists of 10 focus areas namely: food safety, food quality, nutrition & transparency, employee welfare, farmers livelihood, community support, good governance, packaging & recycling, waste reduction, and energy & water efficiency. Each focus area sets goals and initiatives that contribute and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. The company is also a two-time recipient of Gallup's Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the only Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com.

SOURCE Jollibee Foods Corporation

For further information: Enrique Hernandez, Ogilvy, [email protected]