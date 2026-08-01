Mercedes-Benz Serves Up a Premium Tournament Experience at the National Bank Open in Toronto and Montreal

Mercedes-Benz is now the official partner of the National Bank Open, launching its global WTA partnership in Canada.

The partnership features premium transportation for athletes via luxury SUVs, along with displays of new electric vehicle models.

Fan engagement activities include the "Impossible Shot Challenge," which offers a chance to win an all-electric Mercedes-Benz CLA.

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Aug. 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- Mercedes-Benz is proud to announce its sponsorship of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers, bringing the brand's newly announced global partnership with the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) to life at one of Canada's most prestigious sporting events. The event will run from August 1 to August 13, with the women's tournament in Toronto and the men's tournament in Montreal.

Mercedes-Benz has become the Premier Partner and Exclusive Automobile Partner of the WTA

As part of a long-term global agreement, Mercedes-Benz has become the Premier Partner and Exclusive Automobile Partner of the WTA, reinforcing a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and the continued growth of women's tennis worldwide. The National Bank Open provides the perfect stage to connect Canadian fans with the energy, performance, and inspiration of the WTA Tour while celebrating the sport's growing influence on culture, fashion, and luxury lifestyle experiences.

Throughout the tournament, Mercedes-Benz will deliver a premium guest experience on and off the court. As Official Vehicle Partner, the brand will provide VIP and athlete transportation with a fleet of GLC, GLE, and GLS SUVs, with every vehicle primed to deliver Mercedes-Benz's signature "Welcome home" experience. Designed as a place of comfort, calm and relaxation amid the demands of tournament life, each journey will give the athletes an opportunity to recharge and refocus before stepping back onto the world stage.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore some of the brand's latest innovations, including displays of the all-new electric CLA, the electric G 580 and the GLE Plug-In Hybrid. These vehicles showcase Mercedes-Benz's continued leadership in luxury, performance and electrification.

Mercedes-Benz VIP hospitality areas and interactive fan activities have been designed to create memorable moments throughout the event. Highlights include the Mercedes-Benz Impossible Shot Challenge from August 1 to 9, where fans can test their skills for the chance to earn a spot on centre court during Mercedes-Benz Night. One finalist will be selected to attempt the Impossible Shot for a chance to win the grand prize: an all-electric Mercedes-Benz CLA.

"The National Bank Open gives us the perfect stage to introduce our global WTA partnership to Canadian fans, while creating unforgettable experiences for players, guests, and fans," said Alex Matthews, Vice President, Digital, PR and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz Canada. "From premium athlete transportation and immersive fan activities to Mercedes-Benz Night during the semi-finals, we're proud to celebrate the performance, confidence, and excellence that define both Mercedes-Benz and women's tennis."

The sponsorship also builds on Mercedes-Benz Canada's broader efforts to connect the worlds of performance, culture, and luxury. Tennis already plays a central role in the brand's current experiential programming, including the tennis-inspired theme of Mercedes-Benz Studio Toronto, which highlights the natural connection between sport, fashion, and performance luxury.

As the world's best players take to the courts in Toronto and Montreal, Mercedes-Benz Canada looks forward to elevating the fan experience and celebrating a new chapter in its commitment to women's tennis.

Mercedes-Benz Anniversary Year "140 Years of Innovation"

Since Carl Benz filed the patent for the first automobile 140 years ago and Gottlieb Daimler built his motorized carriage shortly afterwards, Mercedes-Benz has dedicated itself to constantly innovate and to create the world's most desirable cars for customers. This ambition has driven every innovation--from the world's first automobile in 1886 to today's intelligent and safe electric vehicles, like the all-new GLC and the award-winning all-new CLA. With the new S-Class, the company continues the biggest product launch program in its history. With its passion for performance and pioneering power, excellence and an unwavering commitment to customer service, the brand has consistently shaped the future of mobility. The result goes well beyond engineering achievement--it creates the unmistakable feeling that leads through everything Mercedes-Benz does: Welcome home.

Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation by driving three new S-Class sedans on a trans-continental journey to 140 locations worldwide. Each place highlights the brand's technology, heritage, pioneering spirit and worldwide presence. Along the way customers, fans and colleagues will get to join in the celebrations - on an epic adventure that will run until October 2026. Follow the "140 Years. 140 Places" drive across six continents on our "140 years of innovation | Mercedes-Benz Media" special and via the Mercedes-Benz Community.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and all-electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, as well as Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 57 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 37,382 vehicles in 2025.

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.

Contact Mercedes-Benz: Ryan Lee, [email protected]