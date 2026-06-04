2027 CLA 250+ Electric (RWD)

All‑inclusive selling price: $55,987 1 (MSRP: $49,900)

All‑inclusive selling price: $55,987 2027 CLA 350 4MATIC Electric

All‑inclusive selling price: $61,9871 (MSRP: $55,900)

Federal & Provincial Electric Vehicle Incentive Eligibility

Certain Premium trim configurations of the 2027 CLA 250+ Electric (RWD) are eligible for the federal EVAP incentive of $5,000, subject to Transport Canada program requirements and final vehicle configuration. In addition, stackable provincial electric vehicle incentives may also be available, subject to program rules, regulations and final vehicle configuration. Customers are encouraged to consult their authorized Mercedes‑Benz dealer for details on eligible configurations and incentive eligibility.

Ultra Fast Charging

A maximum DC charging speed of 320 kW enables an addition of approximately 300–350 km of range in 15–20 minutes under optimal conditions2. Charging is convenient and accessible at multiple charging providers in North America, including ChargePoint, FLO & Tesla Superchargers, through MB.CHARGE Public3.

Impressive Range, Confident Performance

The 2027 Electric CLA lineup delivers exceptional balance between efficiency and performance, giving drivers the freedom to travel farther with confidence.

CLA 250+ Electric (RWD)

Designed for maximum efficiency, the CLA 250+ Electric (RWD) delivers an estimated range of up to 602 kilometres4, making it ideal for daily commuting and longer road trips alike. Accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 6.6 seconds, it combines responsive performance with outstanding driving range.

CLA 350 4MATIC Electric

For those seeking enhanced performance, the CLA 350 4MATIC Electric offers an estimated range of up to 502 kilometres4, paired with dynamic all‑wheel drive capability. With 0–100 km/h acceleration in just 4.9 seconds, it delivers confident traction and exhilarating performance in all seasons.

Trim Packages at a Glance

Premium (Included) Exclusive $3,100 Pinnacle $4,900 Highlights include: MB.OS (4 th Gen MBUX)

Panoramic fixed sunroof

MAGIC VISION CONTROL

Power Front Seats with Memory

Digital Extra: MBUX Navigation

SIRIUS Satellite Radio

LED Headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist

Blind Spot Assist

Digital Extra: Distance Assist DISTRONIC

Heated Steering Wheel Highlights include: Digital Vehicle Key

Ambient Lighting

Dual wireless Phone Charging

KEYLESS-GO

THERMOTRONIC dual zone automatic climate control

MB.DRIVE PARKING ASSIST Highlights include: Head-Up Display

Active MULTIBEAM LED headlights

MB.DRIVE PARKING ASSIST 360

MBUX SUPERSCREEN including 14" Passenger Display

Power closing trunk with HANDS-FREE ACCESS

Illuminated door sills

Availability

The 2027 Mercedes‑Benz Electric CLA is available now for test drives at Mercedes-Benz authorized dealers in Canada and for configuration at www.mercedes-benz.ca/en/vehicles/build/cla/sedan. Customer deliveries are expected this summer.

Mercedes-Benz Anniversary Year "140 Years of Innovation"

Since Carl Benz filed the patent for the first automobile 140 years ago and Gottlieb Daimler built his motorized carriage shortly afterwards, Mercedes-Benz has dedicated itself to constantly innovate and to create the world's most desirable cars for customers. This ambition has driven every innovation – from the world's first automobile in 1886 to today's intelligent and safe electric vehicles, like the all-new GLC and the award-winning all-new CLA. With the new S-Class, the company continues the biggest product launch program in its history. With its passion for performance and pioneering power, excellence and an unwavering commitment to customer service, the brand has consistently shaped the future of mobility. The result goes well beyond engineering achievement – it creates the unmistakable feeling that leads through everything Mercedes-Benz does: Welcome home.

Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation by driving three new S-Class sedans on a trans-continental journey to 140 locations worldwide. Each place highlights the brand's technology, heritage, pioneering spirit and worldwide presence. Along the way customers, fans and colleagues will get to join in the celebrations - on an epic adventure that will run until October 2026.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and all-electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, as well as Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 57 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 37,382 vehicles in 2025.

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca

________________________________ 1 Selling price represents the vehicle's cash purchase price and includes freight and PDI (up to $5,250), A/C surcharge ($100), tire charge (up to $35), dealer administration charges (up to $695), OMVIC/AMVIC/VSA fees (up to $22), and any other applicable fees, levies or duties (all of which may vary by region and/or dealer). License, insurance, registration, the specific duty on new tires (in Quebec), and applicable sales taxes are extra. Selling price does not include any products, services or optional add-ons not listed that may be available to you through your selected Mercedes-Benz dealer, nor does it include lien registration or third-party agent fees of up to $130 if leased or financed (which fees may vary by region, lease/finance, and contract term). The actual vehicle purchase price is subject to change and may vary based on dealer and/or customer location, inventory levels, vehicle features and available discounts and rebates. Dealer may sell for less. Please contact your local Mercedes-Benz dealer for full and accurate vehicle pricing and availability. 2 Range is for informational purposes only and approximate estimated charging times are based on the model/trim, state of battery charge, and charger type. Your actual results will vary based on several factors, including model characteristics and specifications (including wheel/tire styles and pressure, vehicle features and systems, etc.), charging capacity settings, ambient temperature, battery temperature, age and condition, loading, weather, vehicle use and maintenance. This does not guarantee the availability, functionality or accuracy of charging stations, nor does it account for potential charging station limitations or malfunctions. See your owner's manual for charging setting details and guidelines. 3 MB.CHARGE is provided in cooperation with the third-party service provider, ChargePoint. The service requires an active Mercedes me ID and ChargePoint account, including acceptance of the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy for each company and consent to linking of accounts. This contract can be made with a mobile device in the Mercedes-Benz App or within the Mercedes me Digital Extras Portal. The mobile device needs to have network coverage of a mobile network provider. 4 Estimated range determined using Natural Resources Canada (NRCAN) approved guidelines, with 100% charged battery. Actual range may vary (sometimes, substantially) based on model characteristics and specifications (including wheel/tire styles, pressure, vehicle features/systems), body type, charging capacity settings, ambient temperature, terrain, battery temperature, age and condition, optional equipment, loading, driving mode/habits, weather, use and maintenance of your vehicle. For informational and comparison purposes only. Refer to the Government of Canada's EnerGuide Fuel Consumption Guide or visit vehicles.nrcan.gc.ca for more information.

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.

Contact Mercedes-Benz: Ryan Lee, [email protected]