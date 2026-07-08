Mercedes-Benz Canada reports Q2 2026 sales results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Mercedes-Benz Canada and its national dealer network today announced Q2 2026 sales results. In the second quarter of 2026, the company retailed 8,823 passenger vehicles and vans. This number includes 7,435 passenger cars and luxury light trucks, and 1,388 Vans.

The total of 7,435 passenger vehicles represents a decrease of 12.9% compared to Q2 2025. It includes 5,786 SUVs (78% of passenger vehicle sales) and 1,649 passenger cars (22% of passenger vehicle sales).

Mercedes-Benz Canada

The GLC (SUV & Coupe) and GLE (SUV & Coupe) were overall volume leaders with 2,564 and 1,466 units retailed respectively in the second quarter. The GLS was the SUV growth leader for the quarter (+51.0% compared to Q2 2025). On the passenger car side, the E-Class was the volume growth leader with 349 units retailed (+37.9% compared to Q2 2025).

Mercedes-Benz Vans Canada retailed 1,388 units in Q2 (-10.9% compared to Q2 2025), including 155 eSprinter electric vans (+18.3% compared to Q2 2025).

Electrified vehicles represented 15.7% of Mercedes-Benz's passenger car overall volume with 1,171 units sold in the second quarter (+3.9% compared to Q2 2025). This includes 237 all-electric vehicles retailed (3.1% of retail sales volume) and 934 plug-in hybrid vehicles retailed (12.6% of retail sales volume).

In Q2 2026, Mercedes-Benz Canada's Pre-Owned division delivered a total of 3,011 pre-owned units (-9.4% compared to Q2 2025).

"We saw a softer second quarter overall compared to 2025, but demand for our core products remains solid. The GLC and GLE continue to be our volume leaders, and it's encouraging to see strong growth from models like the GLS and E‑Class" says Susann Mayhead, President & CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada. "At the same time, we're making steady progress with electrified vehicles, which represent a meaningful share of our total volume. We know there's more work to do, but we're focused on staying competitive, supporting our national dealer network, and continuing to deliver the level of innovation, quality and experience our customers expect."

SALES Q2 Year-To-Date (Q1 & Q2) Totals 2026 2025 % 2026 2025 % Mercedes-Benz Passenger Vehicles 7,435 8,536 -12.9 % 13,140 15,349 -14.4 % Mercedes-Benz Vans 1,388 1,558 -10.9 % 2,567 3,352 -23.4 % TOTAL 8,823 10,094 -12.6 % 15,707 18,701 -16.0 %

Mercedes-Benz Anniversary Year "140 Years of Innovation"

Since Carl Benz filed the patent for the first automobile 140 years ago and Gottlieb Daimler built his motorized carriage shortly afterwards, Mercedes-Benz has dedicated itself to constantly innovate and to create the world's most desirable cars for customers. This ambition has driven every innovation – from the world's first automobile in 1886 to today's intelligent and safe electric vehicles, like the all-new GLC and the award-winning all-new CLA. With the new S-Class, the company continues the biggest product launch program in its history. With its passion for performance and pioneering power, excellence and an unwavering commitment to customer service, the brand has consistently shaped the future of mobility. The result goes well beyond engineering achievement – it creates the unmistakable feeling that leads through everything Mercedes-Benz does: Welcome home.

Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation by driving three new S-Class sedans on a trans-continental journey to 140 locations worldwide. Each place highlights the brand's technology, heritage, pioneering spirit and worldwide presence. Along the way customers, fans and colleagues will get to join in the celebrations - on an epic adventure that will run until October 2026.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and all-electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, as well as Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 57 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 37,382 vehicles in 2025.

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.

Contact Mercedes-Benz: Ryan Lee, [email protected]