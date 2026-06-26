Mercedes-Benz Canada and Holt Renfrew Create Immersive Luxury Experiences with the Debut of Mercedes-Benz Studio Toronto

This year, Mercedes‑Benz Studios are the cornerstone of Mercedes-Benz's 140 Years of Innovation celebrations. Located in exclusive settings at the heart of more than 10 leading cities across four continents, these studios combine immersive experiences with integrated retail and customer engagement. While each location follows a consistent global blueprint, every studio is uniquely tailored to its home city – and Mercedes-Benz Studio Toronto is no exception. It offers consumers a new way to experience automotive excellence, design, fashion, and curated retail by bringing together Mercedes-Benz vehicles and exclusive products in a premium environment, united by the idea that journeys and discovery are sources of inspiration and fulfillment.

"Mercedes‑Benz Studio Toronto brings our brand directly into Yorkville, the city's most prestigious neighbourhood," said Alex Matthews, Vice President, Digital, PR, and Marketing, Mercedes‑Benz Canada. "Through our partnership with Holt Renfrew, we've created an inviting, design‑led space where customers can experience Mercedes‑Benz beyond the vehicle. From the track-bred performance of AMG and the opulence of the S-Class, to the innovation of the Electric GLC and the craftsmanship and individuality of MANUFAKTUR, Mercedes-Benz Studio Toronto reflects how our brand continues to evolve while staying connected to our audiences and making them feel welcome."

Three Creative Evolutions Throughout 2026

Designed as an evolving experience, the Mercedes-Benz Studio Toronto will progress through three creative variations throughout 2026, delivering captivating worlds of sport, timeless creativity, and radiant holiday celebrations. Each variation will introduce updated fashion retail offerings, paired with new automotive curations, giving visitors compelling reasons to return throughout the year and reinforcing Mercedes-Benz Studio Toronto as a dynamic destination within Holt Renfrew.

Exclusive Experiences and Product Releases

To elevate the sense of discovery, each creative variation will introduce exclusive experiences – including limited quantity drops of co-branded pieces from Canadian and global luxury and fashion brands. These exclusive releases encourage visitors to return, offering fresh, rare collections that celebrate the spirit of innovation and style. Each fashion residence within Mercedes-Benz Studio Toronto blends unique design, classic luxury, and performance-inspired details – connecting the vehicles to premium products, lifestyle, and fashion.

MANUFAKTUR Atelier: Personalization on display

Across all three creative evolutions, Mercedes-Benz Studio Toronto will feature signature elements that create familiarity with every visit and encourage continued discovery. For example, the MANUFAKTUR Atelier showcases the brand's craftsmanship and personalization options – the best of Mercedes-Benz's 140 years of innovation. The workshop-inspired setting will bring the experience to life, allowing guests to explore personalized merchandise at a live customization station.

Built on a Shared Philosophy

At the heart of the collaboration is a shared belief that luxury is no longer defined solely by product or destination, but by aspiration, discovery, and the feelings of satisfaction found along the journey. For 140 years, Mercedes-Benz has engineered experiences where every detail matters. For 188 years, Holt Renfrew has curated moments of discovery and self-expression. Together, the two brands are bringing that shared philosophy to life at Mercedes-Benz Studio Toronto.

"At Holts, we curate the best of the world's brands and experiences in our stores for our customers," said Jerry Wu, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Holt Renfrew. "We are very proud to be Canada's leading fashion and lifestyle retailer. By partnering with Mercedes-Benz, we are excited to welcome a unique, global experience to our Bloor Street flagship." Wu said further, "The Mercedes-Benz Studio Toronto will transform throughout it's time at Bloor Street, featuring innovation and partnerships along the way. We look forward to welcoming customers visiting throughout the journey."

For more information about Mercedes-Benz Studio Toronto please visit www.mercedes-benz.ca/en/studio-toronto

Mercedes-Benz Anniversary Year "140 Years of Innovation"

Since Carl Benz filed the patent for the first automobile 140 years ago and Gottlieb Daimler built his motorized carriage shortly afterwards, Mercedes-Benz has dedicated itself to constantly innovate and to create the world's most desirable cars for customers. This ambition has driven every innovation – from the world's first automobile in 1886 to today's intelligent and safe electric vehicles, like the all-new GLC and the award-winning all-new CLA. With the new S-Class, the company continues the biggest product launch program in its history. With its passion for performance and pioneering power, excellence and an unwavering commitment to customer service, the brand has consistently shaped the future of mobility. The result goes well beyond engineering achievement – it creates the unmistakable feeling that leads through everything Mercedes-Benz does: Welcome home.

Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation by driving three new S-Class sedans on a trans-continental journey to 140 locations worldwide. Each place highlights the brand's technology, heritage, pioneering spirit and worldwide presence. Along the way customers, fans and colleagues will get to join in the celebrations - on an epic adventure that will run until October 2026.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and all-electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, as well as Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 57 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 37,382 vehicles in 2025.

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca

About Holt Renfrew

Holt Renfrew is considered Canada's top fashion and lifestyle retailer. Founded in Quebec City in 1837, Holt Renfrew is renowned for unparalleled retail experiences and is Canada's hub for the world's best fashion and beauty brands. Recognized as a leader in personal service and experiences, the company's mission is to empower self-expression and ignite positive change along with overarching commitments to sustainability and diversity and inclusion. With six stores across Canada, including three in the Greater Toronto Area, plus Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver, customers can also experience Holt Renfrew's offerings via holtrenfrew.com. Holt Renfrew was acquired by the Weston family in 1986 and continues to be privately and Canadian-owned. Visit us at www.holtrenfrew.com.

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.

Contact Mercedes-Benz: Ryan Lee, [email protected]; Michael Margiotta, [email protected]