MISSISSAUGA, ON , Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Mercedes-Benz Canada and its national dealer network today announced 2025 year-end sales results, closing the year with strong momentum across both passenger vehicles and vans. The company delivered 31,299 passenger vehicles in 2025, an increase of 11.5% year over year, reflecting sustained demand across key SUV and compact segments, while Mercedes-Benz Vans retailed 6,083 units, continuing to play a vital role in supporting Canadian commercial and lifestyle customers nationwide. Together, these results position Mercedes-Benz Canada for a strong start heading into 2026.

Of the 31,299 passenger vehicles retailed for the year, 23,338 were SUVs (75%) and 7,961 were passenger cars (25%). The GLC remained the top-selling model with 8,747 units retailed in 2025 (SUV & Coupe), followed by the GLE with 6,239 units retailed (SUV & Coupe). Volumes for the GLC grew year over year (+25%). The growth leader in the light truck segment was the compact GLA SUV with 3,543 units retailed for the year (+123% compared to 2024).

On the passenger car side, the CLA was the volume leader with 2,862 units retailed in 2025 (+40% compared to 2024), followed by the C-Class (1,762 units retailed in 2025) and CLE (1,401 units retailed in 2025).

Mercedes-Benz Vans retailed 6,083 vehicles in 2025 (-5% compared to 2024).

Battery electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles represented 12% of Mercedes-Benz's overall volume in 2025 with 4,563 electrified vehicles (passenger vehicles and vans) retailed.

In 2025, Mercedes-Benz Canada's Pre-Owned division delivered a total of 12,648 pre-owned units.

Spotlight on Q4 2025 Results

Mercedes-Benz Canada retailed 8,601 passenger vehicles and vans in Q4 2025 (-3.7% compared to Q4 2024). This total included 5,657 SUVs (77% of total passenger vehicle sales) and 1,653 passenger cars (23% of total passenger vehicle sales).

In Q4, core passenger car models and SUVs experienced significant growth. The overall growth leaders for the quarter were the C-Class (+90% compared to Q4 2024 with 425 units retailed), followed by the E-Class (+76% compared to Q4 2024 with 285 units retailed). On the SUV side, the GLC was both the volume leader and the growth leader with 2,230 units retailed in Q4 (+54% compared to Q4 2024).

Mercedes-Benz Vans Canada retailed 1,291 units in Q4 2025 (-15% compared to Q4 2024), including 107 all-electric eSprinters.

Battery electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles represented 12.7% of Mercedes-Benz's volume in Q4, with 1,090 electrified vehicles retailed in the quarter.

In Q4 2025, Mercedes-Benz Canada's Pre-Owned division delivered a total of 2,739 pre-owned units.

"Our 2025 results reflect the strength of the Mercedes-Benz brand in Canada, highlighted by an 11.5% year-over-year increase in passenger vehicle sales and the unwavering commitment of our dealer network during a year of continued transformation. As we enter 2026 with strong momentum, we do so at a truly historic moment--celebrating 140 years of innovation since Karl Benz patented the world's first gasoline-powered automobile in 1886. This milestone is more than a legacy; it reaffirms our dedication to shaping the future of mobility through engineering excellence, iconic design, meticulous attention to detail and extraordinary customer experiences. With a compelling product offensive in 2026, including the all-electric GLC and the next-generation CLA, we are confident in our path forward and excited for what lies ahead."

-- Andreas Tetzloff, CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada

SALES Q4 Year End Totals 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % Mercedes-Benz Passenger Vehicles 7,310 7,407 -1.3 31,299 28,076 +11.5 Mercedes-Benz Vans 1,291 1,526 -15.4 6,083 6,408 -5.0 TOTAL 8,601 8,933 -3.7 37,382 34,484 +8.4

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and all-electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, as well as Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 57 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 37,382 vehicles in 2025.

