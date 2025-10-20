Canadian drivers of Mercedes-Benz battery electric vehicles (BEVs) can now charge at over 25,000 Tesla Superchargers across the United States and Canada 1 .

. A NACS to CCS1 adapter for current CCS1-compatible electric vehicles is now available at authorized Mercedes-Benz dealerships, enabling safe and fast charging at Tesla Superchargers.

Mercedes-Benz will introduce North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports in its electric vehicle lineup in North America beginning in late 2025.

The Tesla Supercharger network will be integrated into the MB.CHARGE Public service, joining charging networks including ChargePoint, FLO, BC Hydro, Circuit Electrique, and more, which are already part of the MB.CHARGE network for Mercedes-Benz drivers.

Mercedes-Benz BEV drivers can learn more here: https://www.mercedes-benz.ca/en/charge/charging-with-nacs

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - In a major expansion of public charging options, Mercedes-Benz BEV drivers in Canada can now access more than 25,000 Tesla Superchargers across the United States and Canada. The Tesla Supercharger network will be integrated into MB.CHARGE Public (previously Mercedes me Charge), Mercedes-Benz's own charging service that offers convenient public charging experiences at charging networks including ChargePoint, FLO, BC Hydro, Circuit Electrique, and more2. With Digital Extra: MB.CHARGE Public, Mercedes-Benz bundles all public charging functions so customers have access to one of North America's largest aggregated charging networks, including almost 200,000 charging points, with just one charging contract. This strategic integration underscores Mercedes-Benz's continued commitment to its comprehensive charging ecosystem that provides a fast, convenient charging and payment experience to all its electric vehicle customers however they choose to charge.

Canadian Mercedes-Benz BEV Drivers Gain Access to Tesla Supercharger Network. (CNW Group/Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.)

"Convenient access to a broad charging network is integral to a seamless EV ownership experience. Expanding the MB.CHARGE network with the integration of the Tesla Supercharger network represents another important step as we continue to build a strong foundation to bring additional, game-changing all-electric vehicles to the market."

Andreas Tetzloff, CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada

"By extending access to Tesla Superchargers for all our BEV customers in North America, we underline our commitment to providing as many charging options as possible. The fast-growing MB.CHARGE Public network now offers our Canadian customers access to nearly 200,000 public charging points across the United States and Canada, providing Mercedes-Benz drivers with an industry-leading charging experience whenever and wherever they choose to charge."

Franz Reiner, Chairman of the Board of Management, Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG

Adapter for Current EV Models

To accommodate existing Mercedes-Benz EV drivers with CCS1-compatible charging ports, the company has introduced a Mercedes-Benz approved NACS to CCS1 DC fast charging adapter. The adapter will allow existing vehicles to charge at Tesla Superchargers1 and is now available for purchase at authorized Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Canada for $219.95 plus applicable taxes. This NACS to CCS1 adapter is the only adapter tested and certified for safety and compatibility with all Mercedes-Benz BEVs and any NACS DC fast charging point.

Future NACS Integration

Mercedes-Benz will begin integrating NACS charging ports in its new electric vehicle lineup in North America in late 2025. This will ensure that future Mercedes-Benz models can directly connect to any NACS DC fast charging point without the need for an adapter, making charging even more convenient for Mercedes-Benz customers across North America.

Mercedes-Benz charging ecosystem

The integration of NACS into Mercedes-Benz's vehicle line-up, along with the addition of the Tesla Supercharger network to the rapidly-expanding MB.CHARGE Public portfolio, marks the brand's latest offerings in a comprehensive approach to EV charging. MB.CHARGE forms the umbrella for all digital charging solutions from Mercedes-Benz. The comprehensive charging ecosystem is designed to offer customers a seamlessly connected and convenient charging experience – on the road, at home and at work.

Mercedes-Benz is continuously expanding the charging network through its own activities to grow public charging infrastructure worldwide. In 2023, Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging launched in North America expanding to over 400 charging stalls and expects the first charging hubs in Canada to open in British Columbia by the end of 2025 equipped with both CCS and NACS charging cables with further expansion coming in 2026.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and all-electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, as well as Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 57 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 34,484 vehicles in 2024.

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca

_______________________ 1 Purchase of adapter and software update required. Some models may require a Mercedes-Benz dealer perform the software update at no additional charge. 2 MB.CHARGE is provided in cooperation with the third-party service provider, ChargePoint. The service requires an active Mercedes me ID and ChargePoint account, including acceptance of the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy for each company and consent to linking of accounts. This contract can be made with a mobile device in the Mercedes App or within the Mercedes me Digital Extras Portal. The mobile device needs to have network coverage of a mobile network provider. A MBUX multimedia system with 26 cm (10.25-inch) touchscreen and with navigation is required for the service to be used within the vehicle.

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.

For more information, please contact: Nathalie Gravel, Mercedes-Benz Canada, [email protected]; Anna Russell, Mercedes-Benz High Power Charging North America, [email protected]; Humza Ahmad, Mercedes-Benz Mobility North America, [email protected]