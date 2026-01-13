"Launching our first Canadian hubs demonstrates how Mercedes-Benz is redefining the charging experience. With our new design, every stall supports every vehicle--no adapters, no barriers--reflecting our commitment to simplicity, reliability, and access for all. It's an important step in building the infrastructure EV ownership demands while strengthening the public charging network in Canada."

Heiko Schmidt, President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz HPC North America and Mercedes-Benz HPC Canada

"Canada's EV drivers deserve charging infrastructure that matches their expectations. At Mercedes-Benz, we're committed to supporting our customers across the entire ownership journey--from the moment they choose their vehicle to every charging stop along the way. This network extends the Mercedes-Benz experience, ensuring that whether you're driving one of our EV models or any other EV, you have access to premium infrastructure that makes electric vehicle ownership seamless."

Andreas Tetzloff, CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada

Strategic Expansion Across the Metro Vancouver Region

The charging hubs will open at strategic retail and destination locations, four of which are being developed in collaboration with BGO Properties, a leading provider of commercial property management and leasing services in Canada. This initiative will result in a comprehensive fast-charging network across Greater Vancouver and Southern British Columbia:

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Power Centre

Coquitlam – Sunwood Square

Nanaimo – Woodgrove Shopping Centre

Penticton – Penticton Lakeside Resort

Pitt Meadows – Meadowvale Shopping Centre

Squamish – Squamish Station

Surrey – Panorama Village

Tsawwassen – Tsawwassen Mills

"As property managers, our role is to create environments that are future-proofed and responsive to the evolving needs of our visitors and communities. We're thrilled to partner with Mercedes-Benz to introduce high-speed EV charging to our properties, enhancing the experience for tenants and EV drivers with a convenient, innovative amenity that supports more sustainable travel."

Michelle Brown, Head of BGO Properties

Any Car, Any Stall: A Canadian First

Unlike traditional charging stations where drivers must search for a compatible connector, the Mercedes-Benz Charging Network features Alpitronic HYC 400 chargers equipped with four cables at every stall--offering both Combined Charging System 1 (CCS-1) and North American Charging Standard (NACS) connectors. This means every charging station can serve every vehicle, regardless of make or model.

The Alpitronic HYC 400 chargers deliver charging rates up to 400 kW, enabling capable EVs, such as the new electric GLC, to add 303 kilometres of range in as little as ten minutes1.

"Partnering with Mercedes-Benz to bring Alpitronic's first charging stations to Canada is a significant milestone for us. The HYC 400 platform represents the cutting edge of charging technology, and we're proud to see it deployed across British Columbia. The advanced capabilities and four-cable design perfectly align with Mercedes-Benz's vision of creating a truly inclusive charging network. We're excited to support Canadian EV drivers with technology built for the future."

Mike Doucleff, President, Alpitronic Americas

Plug and Charge will be available for supported vehicles to automatically initiate charging and billing simply by plugging in--no card, no tapping required.

Supporting the Next Generation of EVs

Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging is building a future-proof network that moves with the speed of change--no matter the car. Today's charging hardware maximizes the efficiency and performance of vehicles with an 800-volt electric architecture system, significantly reducing charging time. This includes the new electric CLA, which can be charged to a range of up to 325 kilometres in as little as ten minutes1, and the new electric GLC which can be charged up to 303 kilometres of range in as little as ten minutes1.

Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging operates an extensive network of over 650 charging stalls across the United States, where the brand has established a reputation for reliability, performance, and premium amenities at charging locations. The Canadian expansion brings this proven experience to BC drivers.

