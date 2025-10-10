The Vision V concept vehicle offers a fascinating outlook on the future top-end model, Mercedes-Benz VLS.

Passengers enjoy an Immersive "Private Lounge" with retractable 65-inch cinema screen with Dolby Vision®, surround-sound system with 42 speakers and seven projectors for a unique 360-degree personalized digital experience.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Vision V is a luxurious and elegant chauffeur-driven limousine that allows one to pamper themselves in a whole new world of comfort. Analogue craftsmanship merges with an immersive user experience to create a holistic experience with a cocooning effect. Traditionally crafted materials blended with hyper-modern, tech-savvy design elements that are as stylish as they are unexpected, create an unprecedented immersive digital experience. The Vision V provides a fascinating outlook on the future Grand Limousine Mercedes-Benz VLS.

The future models of privately positioned MPVs – also known as Grand Limousines – will be named as Mercedes-Benz VLE and Mercedes-Benz VLS. (CNW Group/Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.)

"The Vision V is the beginning of a new era for Mercedes‑Benz Vans. It demonstrates, in the truest sense of the word, how we bring luxury to a spacious cabin and define a new segment. With that, we set standards in design, comfort and an immersive user experience –while meeting the highest demands of our customers."

Thomas Klein, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans

"The Mercedes‑Benz Vans have been iconic for decades. With the Vision V we take that heritage and transform it into a completely new context of highest luxury transportation. This show car embodies the perfect harmony between luxury and van design, setting a new benchmark for the future."

Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer, Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Unique 360-degree cocooning effect in the "Private Lounge"

The Vision V's "Private Lounge" includes a retractable, 65-inch cinema screen located under the floor. As soon as passengers are inside and the doors are closed, it glides up from a console designed with burr wood and Nappa leather. Through the transparent slats in the floor, passengers can watch as the display extends and separates the "Private Lounge" area from the cockpit. The cinema screen transforms the interior into an immersive world of experience - an individual retreat that can be used as a movie or gaming hub, a concert hall, an office or an oasis of relaxation.

With its 4K resolution, the cinema screen displays video and games with exceptional clarity and detail. With the stunning HDR imaging technology Dolby Vision, entertainment elements offer richer colour and sharper contrast. Seven projectors in the headliner and floor expand the field of vision in addition to the side windows becoming additional "screens" and creating a digital 360-degree experience.

With 42 loudspeakers, including exciters in the seats, music is a haptic experience in the Vision V's "Private Lounge". The unique cocooning effect of the lounge is further enhanced by the integration of ambient lighting when listening to music, where lighting adapts its colours to the rhythm of the music. The 65-inch cinema screen is operated via the touchpad in the centre console and can be extended and retracted from the floor.

Seven interactive worlds of experience for a new level of personalized luxury

The immersive digital user experience in the Vision V lends an impressive sense of depth, and literally invites passengers to dive into the six different worlds of experience.

Entertainment: sit back and enjoy the ride, either with a movie from the video carousel or with music from a favourite artist. In audio mode, a digital soundbar provides an immersive music experience. The cinema screen can also be only partially extended to provide a digital interface to the soundbar.

Relax: after a stressful day, recline the seats to relax mode and unwind. A calming landscape moves gently across the cinema screen. This is accompanied by soft music.

Gaming: for gaming fans, the Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) transforms into a gaming hub and offers, for example, racing games that can be controlled with a separate included controller.

Work: the "Private Lounge" becomes a mobile office; the cinema screen a virtual desk.

Shopping: whether buying tickets for a golf tournament or a tennis event while travelling, or taking time to choose a new ring or perfume, the interactive shop presents the products as they would be in a real store.

Discovery: get to know the area during the journey. Surround navigation is transmitted to the 65-inch cinema screen and realistically depicts the vehicle's surroundings using 3D game-engine graphics. Additional information is projected onto the camera image using augmented reality.

Innovative luxury seats with a futuristic design

Vision V seats are reminiscent of elegant lounge chairs and rest on polished aluminium bases. Made from highly flexible tubular cushions, they have a unique futuristic design. Shiny clasps made of polished aluminium hold the individual cushion tubes together. The electrically adjustable seats offer the best ergonomics and ensure first-class travel comfort. Additionally, they can be reclined into a comfortable flat position to pamper the occupants. The all-round ambient lighting with strip lighting and a ceiling lamp create an individualized and cosy living-room atmosphere. The fragrance, housed in an elegant, polished aluminium bottle behind the centre console, provides a further sensual experience.

The future of Grand Limousines from Mercedes-Benz

The future models of privately positioned MPVs – also known as Grand Limousines – will be named as Mercedes-Benz VLE and Mercedes-Benz VLS.

The VLE with up to 8 seats will be a flexible vehicle for a variety of customers from families to leisure activity customers and exclusive VIP shuttles. The VLE will be the first model based on the newly developed, modular, and scalable van architecture – ushering in a completely new era. This architecture allows for a clear differentiation between privately positioned Grand Limousines and commercial transporters.

The VLS will expand the Mercedes-Benz MPV portfolio into the top-end-segment, defining a unique segment of its own that bestows true greatness to automotive luxury. The Vision V concept vehicle offers a fascinating outlook on the future top-end model, Mercedes-Benz VLS.

