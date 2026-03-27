In Canada, the S–Class story unfolded across two meaningful chapters. The first celebrated the country's natural grandeur with a stop at Niagara Falls. The second brought the brand's "Welcome home." philosophy to life at Mercedes–Benz Toronto Queensway--North America's first AMG Brand Centre--where the community gathered to mark one of the earliest Canadian showcases of the new flagship.

A Canadian Icon: S–Class at Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls provided a cinematic stage for the S–Class, emphasizing the union of engineering elegance and awe–inspiring landscape. The result was a portrait of the S–Class that is both contemporary and timeless--an icon framed by an icon.

Canadian creator Chris Hau participated in this chapter, contributing a ride–along perspective that ties his personal Mercedes–Benz connection--shaped by family memories and S–Class ownership in his lineage--to the global journey. He underscores how the S–Class continues to resonate emotionally across generations in Canada.

"Welcome Home" at Mercedes–Benz Toronto Queensway

From Niagara Falls, the journey continued to Mercedes–Benz Toronto Queensway, recognized as North America's first AMG Brand Centre. As the Canadian host venue, the dealership anchors a new kind of retail and cultural experience for enthusiasts, while offering one of the first opportunities in Canada to see the new S–Class up close.

Within the AMG Brand Centre, guests encounter a space developed with direct design input from Affalterbach that reflects the bold, raw, and dynamic AMG ethos--placing Canadian customers as close as possible to the heart of AMG outside Germany. This environment served as a fitting stage for the S–Class, the global benchmark for the passenger experience, and situates the flagship alongside the broader Mercedes–Benz family--Mercedes–AMG for peak performance, Mercedes–Maybach for bespoke sophistication, and now, the newest S–Class uniting innovation with effortless luxury.

People Behind the Star

The Canadian S-Class story was enriched by voices that reflect why the S–Class remains a first choice for many. Remarks from Mercedes–Benz Canada and Zanchin Automotive Group spoke to modern luxury, performance heritage and customer passion, while local community stories--such as two long–time clients known for taking delivery of their S–Class vehicles together--illustrate how the model becomes a recurring milestone in people's lives.

"By creating an immersive environment dedicated to the track-bred heritage of Mercedes-AMG and the world-class craftsmanship of Mercedes-Maybach, the team at Mercedes-Benz Toronto Queensway is investing in our customers' passion for high-performance luxury and ultra-refined elegance. While AMG represents the peak of performance, and Maybach stands as the pinnacle of bespoke sophistication, the S-Class remains the global benchmark for the passenger experience. It is only fitting that we host its Canadian debut right here."

Alex Matthews, Vice President, Digital, PR and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Anniversary Year "140 Years of Innovation"

Since Carl Benz filed the patent for the first automobile 140 years ago and Gottlieb Daimler built his motorized carriage shortly afterwards, Mercedes-Benz has dedicated itself to constantly innovate and to create the world's most desirable cars for customers. This ambition has driven every innovation – from the world's first automobile in 1886 to today's intelligent and safe electric vehicles, like the all-new GLC and the award-winning all-new CLA. With the new S-Class, the company continues the biggest product launch program in its history. With its passion for performance and pioneering power, excellence and an unwavering commitment to customer service, the brand has consistently shaped the future of mobility. The result goes well beyond engineering achievement – it creates the unmistakable feeling that leads through everything Mercedes-Benz does: Welcome home.

Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation by driving three new S-Class sedans on a trans-continental journey to 140 locations worldwide. Each place highlights the brand's technology, heritage, pioneering spirit and worldwide presence. Along the way customers, fans and colleagues will get to join in the celebrations - on an epic adventure that will run until October 2026.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and all-electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, as well as Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 57 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 37,382 vehicles in 2025.

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.

Contact Mercedes-Benz: Ryan Lee, [email protected]