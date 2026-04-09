MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Mercedes-Benz Canada and its national dealer network today announced Q1 2026 sales results. In the first quarter of 2026, the company retailed 6,884 passenger vehicles and vans. This number includes 5,705 passenger cars and luxury light trucks, and 1,179 Vans.

The total of 5,705 passenger vehicles represents a decrease of 16.3% compared to Q1 2025. It includes 4,649 SUVs (81% of passenger vehicle sales) and 1,056 passenger cars (19% of passenger vehicle sales).

GLC SUV (CNW Group/Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.)

The GLC (SUV & Coupe) and GLE (SUV & Coupe) were overall volume leaders with 2,078 and 1,395 units retailed respectively in the quarter. The GLC (SUV & Coupe) was also the growth leader for the quarter (+9.7% compared to Q1 2025). On the passenger car side, the E-Class was the volume growth leader with 277 units retailed (+8.6% compared to Q1 2025).

Mercedes-Benz Vans Canada retailed 1,179 units in Q1 (-34.3% compared to Q1 2025), including 147 eSprinters.

Electrified vehicles represented 13.5% of Mercedes-Benz's passenger car overall volume in Q1, with 170 all-electric vehicles retailed (3.0% of retail sales volume) and 602 plug-in hybrid vehicles retailed (10.5% of retail sales volume).

In Q1 2026, Mercedes-Benz Canada's Pre-Owned division delivered a total of 2,754 pre-owned units (-10.6% compared to Q1 2025).

"The first quarter reflects a demanding market environment, but it also reinforces the resilience of Mercedes‑Benz--a brand shaped by 140 years of innovation. Strong performance from our core SUVs and increased demand for the E‑Class family demonstrate the strength of our product strategy. With electrified vehicles gaining traction and all‑new products like the electric CLA and GLC on the horizon, we remain confident in our ability to drive sustainable growth."

- Andreas Tetzloff, CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada.

SALES Q1 2026 2025 % Mercedes-Benz Vehicles 5,705 6,813 -16.3 Mercedes-Benz Vans 1,179 1,794 -34.3 TOTAL 6,884 8,607 -20.0

Mercedes-Benz Anniversary Year "140 Years of Innovation"

Since Carl Benz filed the patent for the first automobile 140 years ago and Gottlieb Daimler built his motorized carriage shortly afterwards, Mercedes-Benz has dedicated itself to constantly innovate and to create the world's most desirable cars for customers. This ambition has driven every innovation – from the world's first automobile in 1886 to today's intelligent and safe electric vehicles, like the all-new GLC and the award-winning all-new CLA. With the new S-Class, the company continues the biggest product launch program in its history. With its passion for performance and pioneering power, excellence and an unwavering commitment to customer service, the brand has consistently shaped the future of mobility. The result goes well beyond engineering achievement – it creates the unmistakable feeling that leads through everything Mercedes-Benz does: Welcome home.

Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation by driving three new S-Class sedans on a trans-continental journey to 140 locations worldwide. Each place highlights the brand's technology, heritage, pioneering spirit and worldwide presence. Along the way customers, fans and colleagues will get to join in the celebrations - on an epic adventure that will run until October 2026.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and all-electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, as well as Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 57 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 37,382 vehicles in 2025.

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca.

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.

Contact Mercedes-Benz: Ryan Lee, [email protected]